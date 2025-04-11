President Karis: Larger EU nations must hike their defense spending

At the same time, there is growing understanding among countries farther from this region that Russia's aggression could affect them too. These countries increasing their spending would have a much greater effect than even a large hike by Estonia, given the latter's smaller economy, the head of state noted.

Speaking to Vikerraadio, the president said: "We are referring to Europe as a whole, whose larger countries must contribute. We [in Estonia] could boost our defense spending even to 10 percent, but in essence, that wouldn't significantly improve the overall European defense resilience. This means we need to talk with those larger countries."

President Karis added he has recently seen a shift in the attitude of countries more distant from the eastern flank and Ukraine.

He said: "There has been a clear awareness that this Russian aggression could also reach them, so they are ready to contribute. Of course, there are exceptions to that. But the general sense now is that people are no longer only worried about who in Eastern Europe might be next, but rather, that the war might suddenly reach us too."

As for why Europe cannot fully and immediately take over the responsibilities the U.S. is stepping back from, Karis said it's because the EU is a federation where each country makes its own decisions.

"This is the highest level of diplomacy — how to get different countries to work together, and unfortunately, compromises always have to be made," Karis went on.

Karis noted that since the EU is not known for acting quickly, so-called coalitions of the willing must be used.

"These opportunities must be used instead of getting mired in the idea that we have only one institution through which things can be done. Ultimately, we must get to a point where the European economy can develop, and Europe is defended," the head of state said.

While Estonia spent 3.43 percent of its GDP on defense in 2024, the second-highest EU figure after Poland and even slightly more than the U.S., other countries spent less.

Despite the NATO secretary general hailing from that country, the Netherlands spent 2.05 percent on defense in 2024, for example.

Karis: Too early to discuss any potential second presidential term

Next year is a presidential election year in Estonia. Alar Karis is eligible for a second term but would not say whether he will seek one.

Show host Mirko Ojakivi asked whether, in his recent steps—such as proclaiming a constitutional amendment, the first since the restoration of independence—he is trying to gain political support for a second term.

Estonia's presidents are elected by the Riigikogu. The Riigikogu voted overwhelmingly — 93 votes in favor — on the constitutional amendment, which strips all third-country (non-EU) nationals of their local election voting rights, six months before the next local elections.

Karis said: "I am the president at present, and as I've already said once, I'm not dealing with that [second term question] at the moment. I am trying to do my job as well as I can. I do not fret about my future personally. So this is not a question I take to bed with me or wake up with."

He did concede, however, that at some point, he will have to state his position on a second term.

"That time will come. That can't be left to the very last minute. At the same time, anyone who feels they want to become the President of the Republic of Estonia can put themselves forward, and hope for the support of one party or another. But these things don't define my life much. I've tried to shape my life myself, and to make my own decisions," he concluded.

