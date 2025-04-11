X!

President Karis: Larger EU nations must hike their defense spending

News
President Alar Karis.
President Alar Karis. Source: Raigo Pajula/Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia.
News

The larger EU nations must increase their defense spending, President Alar Karis said Thursday.

At the same time, there is growing understanding among countries farther from this region that Russia's aggression could affect them too. These countries increasing their spending would have a much greater effect than even a large hike by Estonia, given the latter's smaller economy, the head of state noted.

Speaking to Vikerraadio, the president said: "We are referring to Europe as a whole, whose larger countries must contribute. We [in Estonia] could boost our defense spending even to 10 percent, but in essence, that wouldn't significantly improve the overall European defense resilience. This means we need to talk with those larger countries."

President Karis added he has recently seen a shift in the attitude of countries more distant from the eastern flank and Ukraine.

He said: "There has been a clear awareness that this Russian aggression could also reach them, so they are ready to contribute. Of course, there are exceptions to that. But the general sense now is that people are no longer only worried about who in Eastern Europe might be next, but rather, that the war might suddenly reach us too."

As for why Europe cannot fully and immediately take over the responsibilities the U.S. is stepping back from, Karis said it's because the EU is a federation where each country makes its own decisions.

"This is the highest level of diplomacy — how to get different countries to work together, and unfortunately, compromises always have to be made," Karis went on.

Karis noted that since the EU is not known for acting quickly, so-called coalitions of the willing must be used.

"These opportunities must be used instead of getting mired in the idea that we have only one institution through which things can be done. Ultimately, we must get to a point where the European economy can develop, and Europe is defended," the head of state said.

While Estonia spent 3.43 percent of its GDP on defense in 2024, the second-highest EU figure after Poland and even slightly more than the U.S., other countries spent less.

Despite the NATO secretary general hailing from that country, the Netherlands spent 2.05 percent on defense in 2024, for example.

Karis: Too early to discuss any potential second presidential term

Next year is a presidential election year in Estonia. Alar Karis is eligible for a second term but would not say whether he will seek one.

Show host Mirko Ojakivi asked whether, in his recent steps—such as proclaiming a constitutional amendment, the first since the restoration of independence—he is trying to gain political support for a second term.

Estonia's presidents are elected by the Riigikogu. The Riigikogu voted overwhelmingly — 93 votes in favor — on the constitutional amendment, which strips all third-country (non-EU) nationals of their local election voting rights, six months before the next local elections.

Karis said: "I am the president at present, and as I've already said once, I'm not dealing with that [second term question] at the moment. I am trying to do my job as well as I can. I do not fret about my future personally. So this is not a question I take to bed with me or wake up with."

He did concede, however, that at some point, he will have to state his position on a second term.

"That time will come. That can't be left to the very last minute. At the same time, anyone who feels they want to become the President of the Republic of Estonia can put themselves forward, and hope for the support of one party or another. But these things don't define my life much. I've tried to shape my life myself, and to make my own decisions," he concluded.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Andrew Whyte

Source: Interview by Mirko Ojakivi

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:16

Transport chief: New government still hasn't detailed road construction plans

10:43

Mai Narva still in running for European champs medal going into final day

10:12

Gallery: Estonian designers exhibit in Milan

09:42

Estonia to cover cost of planned, temporary cross-border bus link to Latvia

09:04

Daily: The 'Great Onion War' to sever Russian orthodox Influence in Estonia

08:27

Minister: 400 new wind turbines needed in Estonia to meet 2030 climate goals

08:07

President Karis: Larger EU nations must hike their defense spending

10.04

Russia criticizes Estonia's church foreign influence law

10.04

Interior minister: Amendment defends church from hostile states

10.04

Riigikogu board changes composition of standing and special committees

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

10.04

German electronic music legends Kraftwerk announce November Tallinn show

10.04

Estonia's volunteer Defense League creates first cavalry unit since 1991

10.04

Estonia tightens church law to curb foreign influence, protect national security Updated

10.04

Tourism industry working hard to keep locals in Estonia this summer

10.04

Police suspect Saaremaa shipbuilder of tax and subsidy fraud Updated

08.04

Construction of new US embassy in Tallinn to start in 2027

10.04

Kaja Kallas: Some countries only understand the need for defense when it's too late

09.04

Students will be able to leave school with no exam results in future

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo