Russia criticizes Estonia's church foreign influence law

Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova has criticized the amendments to the Estonian Churches and Congregations Act on social media, calling them contrary to human rights. Under the amendments, religious communities operating in Estonia will be required to sever ties with the Moscow Patriarchate.

"Estonia continues to deliberately destroy fundamental human rights and freedoms under flimsy and allegedly democratic banners. This time, they have attacked one of the most delicate spheres – religious rights and freedoms," Zakharova wrote.

The Estonian parliament has adopted an unprecedentedly aggressive and illegal decision that requires the Estonian Orthodox Church 'to sever its canonical relations with the Russian Orthodox Church' under penalty of legal persecution. In other words, the state has presented a religious organization with an ultimatum, demanding that it change its centuries-old essence and sever ties that are centuries older than the history of Estonia, in complete disregard of its canonical norms and faith, and the feelings of believers," she continued.

Zakharova described the amendment as "one more act of discrimination on grounds of faith and a flagrant violation of the principles of the freedom of conscience, religion and religious associations."

"By adopting this decision, the Estonian authorities have trampled on the international obligations of their country and the basic norms of a state based on the rule of law," Zakharova wrote.

"This act of repression has been cynically and hypocritically praised in the local government-controlled media and official comments as 'the protection of national security' and 'a guarantee of democratic choice.' This rhetoric cannot hide the fact that Estonia has entered the critical stage of its fight against the Orthodox Church, which is becoming increasingly popular in the country, including among young people. In fact, this is a state-sponsored campaign to force tens of thousands of Estonian citizens to change their religious identity," the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson added.

Zakharova called for the Estonian authorities to "abandon their policy of discrimination on religious grounds and withdraw pressure from the Estonian Orthodox Church."

"We expect a proper legal and political reaction from the international human rights organisations, the relevant bodies of the UN, the OSCE and the Council of Europe, as well as representatives of other confessions," she added.

Zakharova's post concluded by saying that "attempts to destroy faith, interfere in the spiritual life of society, and enforce a "correct" religion always lead to tragic consequences. Such actions undermine trust in state institutions, bring strife and disunity, and encourage intolerance and aggression."

On Wednesday, the Riigikogu adopted an amendment to the Churches and Congregations Act, which aims to ensure that religious organizations operating in Estonia cannot be used to incite hatred or violence.

Ringo Ringvee, adviser for religious affairs at the Estonian Ministry of the Interior, told ETV show Ringvaade that Estonia is not violating the principle of religious freedom enshrined in the Constitution.

"When we talk about religious practices, no one is forbidden to pray, no one is being forced to change religion. The information noise that we are hearing here, I would say ,that when people ask what influence is, then this is influence," Ringvee said.

