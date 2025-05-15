X!

MPs to change church foreign influence law rejected by president

News
The Alexander Nevsky Cathedral on Toompea hill in central Tallinn, Estonia.
The Alexander Nevsky Cathedral on Toompea hill in central Tallinn, Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Riigikogu has decided to amend the Churches and Congregations Act, which the president had returned to parliament, stating it was unconstitutional. The Riigikogu now plans to adopt the revised version of the law in June.

The Churches and Congregations Act was drafted at the Ministry of the Interior during the tenure of Minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE), who said the law could be amended in accordance with the president's recommendations.

"There are points where changes could be made. For example, regarding the influence of a foreign country, organization or religious leader — yes, those we can change. We can handle it differently," said Läänemets.

However, Läänemets emphasized that the law should retain the principle that the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church (formerly MPEÕK) should end its subordination to the Moscow Patriarchate. Patriarch Kirill of the latter has described Russia's war in Ukraine as a holy war and made other statements justifying the aggression.

Amendments to the Churches and Congregations Act can be submitted until May 28. Madis Timpson (Reform), chair of the Legal Affairs Committee, said the committee would rely on experts when drafting the changes.

"Our goal is to ensure national security and safeguarding that security is a core function of the Estonian state. It's not particularly logical that, under the guise of religious freedom and canonical ties, influence operations can take place that we're unable to prohibit. I believe this should be the guiding principle," Timpson said.

Vadim Belobrovtsev of the Center Party's parliamentary group said the law returned by the president should be thrown out entirely, as aligning it with the Constitution without losing its original intent is difficult.

"I believe some amendments will be made. But there's reason to fear these changes will be mostly cosmetic. If that's the case, and the law ends up on the president's desk a second time, we hope the president refuses to promulgate it. Then it would go to the Supreme Court," Belobrovtsev said.

The Riigikogu passed the Churches and Congregations Act on April 9. The aim of the legislation was to prevent religious organizations operating in Estonia from being used to incite hatred or violence.

The president declined to promulgate the law, arguing that the restrictions it placed on freedom of religion and association were disproportionate. Under the current plan, the Riigikogu intends to hold a final vote on the amended version of the law on June 18.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:21

Study: Less fortunate mothers give birth to skinnier children in the winter

12:55

Vyshyvanka Unites: Eurovision star Alika to headline Ukrainian festival this Sunday

11:59

Estonia mulls allowing rural drop-offs between designated bus stops

11:55

FM: Russian fighter jet violated Estonia's airspace to protect shadow fleet vessel

11:27

Feuilleton: Seven tales of the emergency warning system test

11:25

Unemployment hits highest level in 12 years in Estonia Updated

11:04

2025 supplementary state budget aims to improve crisis resilience Updated

10:52

Gallery: Tallinn mayor and prime minister celebrate Tallinn Day

09:57

In pictures: Estonia's Exercise Hedgehog 2025 Updated

09:57

Agency's length of service definition jeopardizing rescuers' pensions

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.05

Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace Updated

12.05

What will happen during Estonia's public warning system test on May 14?

00:10

Navy escorts suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker out of Estonian waters Updated

14.05

Public warning system test reveals several shortcomings Updated

14.05

Estonia's Tommy Cash makes Eurovision final

13.05

Two new driver behavior monitoring projects launch in Tallinn

09:57

In pictures: Estonia's Exercise Hedgehog 2025 Updated

14.05

Five cruise ships to arrive in Tallinn on Wednesday

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo