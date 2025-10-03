X!

President takes controversial church law amendments to Supreme Court

President Alar Karis.
President Alar Karis. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
President Alar Karis sent the amendment to the Churches and Congregations Act to the Supreme Court, seeking to have it declared unconstitutional.

President Alar Karis said the law remains in conflict with Articles 40, 48 and 11 of the Constitution and disproportionately restricts freedom of association and religion.

"The legal tools to monitor and curb the Moscow Patriarchate's influence operations, which undermine sovereignty and democracy, already exist. Current law not only allows but requires extensive oversight of religious organizations. The Penal Code defines treason as a crime, which also covers influence operations. The problem is not the lack of legal means, but their limited or insufficient use — we should, when necessary, apply existing measures more forcefully," Karis said.

He noted that the law seeks to ban not only administrative and economic ties, but also doctrinal ties with foreign entities deemed a threat. "Such a broad and vague ban is unnecessary. Lawmakers could achieve their goals if the prohibition were clearer and required Estonian religious organizations to cut only those foreign ties that directly relate to the threat," Karis said. According to him, it would be enough to restrict administrative and economic ties without interfering in doctrine.

Karis warned that if the state begins intervening in the teachings and rituals of religious organizations, the authority of a foreign spiritual leader could actually grow among followers. "If the activities of religious organizations could be restricted in the way this law currently does, then the same type of ban could also be imposed on other associations, including political parties. Such an approach is incompatible with the Constitution," he said.

"If the text of the law is unclear, ambiguous and unreasonably open to broad interpretation, it may create more problems than it solves. In this case, instead of reducing security risks, they may increase — producing the opposite result of what was intended. Challenges may grow, not diminish," the head of state added.

The Riigikogu on September 10 passed the law that seeks to limit the influence of foreign organizations on churches in Estonia and mostly concerns the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church, which has canonical ties to the Moscow Patriarchate, without further amendments. Opponents of the law claim it violates the principle of religious freedom and could be a slippery slope for state control over religious affairs in other instances.

Karis previously declined to promulgate the amendment to the Churches and Congregations Act on April 24 and July 3 of this year.

During his term in office, President Alar Karis has declined to promulgate eight laws.

Previously, he also sent amendments to the Land Tax Act and the Taxation Act to the Supreme Court.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski



