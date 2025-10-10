X!

Estonian president thanks Germany's Steinmeier for leading role in European security

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's official visit to Kadriorg, Thursday, October 9, 2025.
President Alar Karis has thanked German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for his country's continued lead role in European security and support for Ukraine.

At President Karis' invitation, President Steinmeier arrived in Estonia on Thursday, as part of a high-level Arraiolos Group meeting of EU heads of state held in Tallinn.

The two presidents met at Kadriorg Thursday, discussing security, defense and economic cooperation.

Karis noted that Estonia and Germany are not only linked by close historical and cultural ties, but also by shared values and shared responsibility. "We are staunch allies in NATO and committed partners in the EU," he remarked via a press release.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and national self-determination. We are also trying to find a path to peace in other parts of the world that are in crisis, because we know that it is unity, solidarity and holding to principles that maintain the global balance," the Estonian head of state continued.

President Karis said he thanked Germany for its contribution to the defense of NATO's eastern flank, as well as for its support of Ukraine and its leading role in European security more broadly. "In addition to security, our meeting focused on economic cooperation in the defense industry and in the field of education," he added.

President Karis also attended a German Unity Day reception at the German ambassador's residence, delivering a speech there.

President Steinmeier and 10 other EU heads of state, all invited to Tallinn by President Karis, continue their Arraiolos Group format meeting today, Friday.

The high-level, if informal, event is focused mainly on the growing role of AI in society, and the international security situation.

Traffic restrictions in central Tallinn continue to be in place due to the meetings on Friday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

