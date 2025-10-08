X!

Gallery: President Alar Karis meets Prince William at Windsor Castle

President Alar Karis met with Prince William at Windsor Castle on October 8, 2025.
President Alar Karis met with the heir to the British throne, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, on Wednesday at Windsor Castle during his official visit to the United Kingdom.

The meeting focused on cooperation between Estonia and the United Kingdom in the fields of culture, digital development, and science, as well as discussions on the international security situation.

Karis also shared Estonia's experience as a digital state and spoke about the role of e-services in the functioning of society.

The meeting also addressed the international security situation. The president thanked the United Kingdom for its strong partnership and presence in the Baltic region, including its participation in Exercise Hedgehog, which provided both sides with valuable experience in cooperation.

"The United Kingdom is an indispensable security partner for Europe, playing a key role in strengthening Europe's stability and defense," said the Estonian head of state, encouraging the UK to continue its active contribution to the Eastern Sentry exercise.

Editor: Helen Wright

Gallery: President Alar Karis meets Prince William at Windsor Castle

