Gallery: Prince William makes first official visit to Estonia

{{1742476320000 | amCalendar}}
Prince William met members of the public during a walk around in Tallinn's Telliskivi district on March 20, 2025.
Prince William met members of the public during a walk around in Tallinn's Telliskivi district on March 20, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The heir to the British throne Prince William arrived in Estonia on Thursday for a two-day visit. He met with President Alar Karis, Ukrainian students, and members of the public.

Prince William greeted a crowd of children waving Estonian and UK flags on his arrival and was presented with a Lotte doll, a beloved children's character, on his arrival at the presidential palace.

In their subsequent meeting, Karis stressed the long-standing and strong friendship between Estonia and the United Kingdom with His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales.

The president thanked the United Kingdom for its committed contribution to the security of Estonia and the entire region.

"The United Kingdom is an important ally of ours – the presence of their soldiers in Estonia and their leading role in NATO is the basis for security in the region," Karis said in a statement. "Their support has helped to strengthen the eastern border of NATO and given our people a greater sense of security."

Prince William met President Alar Karis on his first visit to Estonia on March 20, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The pair also discussed defense and security, renewable energy and new technologies, and educational and cultural cooperation, including the celebration of the jubilee year of Estonian composer Arvo Pärt in London.

After the meeting, the Prince of Wales visited the Freedom School (Vabaduse Kool) where Ukrainian students who fled the war study in Tallinn. The prince spoke to students, attended a class, and played basketball.

Later in the day, he met members of the public in Tallinn's Telliskivi district. The Prince was greeted by a large crowd, gifted flowers, and took selfies with those waiting.

On Friday, he will visit the Tapa Army Base to meet British soldiers serving in the Allied forces of NATO.

The visit underlines the strong bilateral relations and security cooperation between the United Kingdom and Estonia, a press release from the president's office said.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski, Helen Wright

Gallery: Prince William makes first official visit to Estonia

