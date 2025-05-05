X!

Arvo Pärt's music receives rousing reception at Long Play festival in New York

News
Arvo Pärt.
Arvo Pärt. Source: Birgit Püve.
News

In New York, American Opera Projects and the Long Play music festival have joined forces to bring Arvo Pärt's work to new audiences. The event is part of the year-long celebrations in the city to mark the Estonian maestro's 90th birthday.

This year, the Long Play music festival in Brooklyn, New York, featured the music of world-renowned Estonian composer Arvo Pärt.

"We heard Pärt in three genres. The program included what I like to call operatic monodrama, then works performed by a string ensemble and choral singing. The audience was simply enthralled. We knew that Pärt's 90th birthday had to be celebrated," Charles Jarden, artistic director of American Opera Projects, told ERR show "Aktuaalne kaamera."

In just four years, the Long Play Festival has risen to become one of New York's most cherished and anticipated contemporary music events.

"Arvo Pärt's music has a place everywhere. Much of the festival's programming is not ordinary classical music. I would say that Pärt's music is probably the most 'usual' at this festival. There's a lot of music that's from a completely different spectrum. But I think it's important to showcase everything that's being created in the music world right now," said David Lang, composer and artistic director of Long Play.

A rapturous applause was given to "L'ábbé Agathon," which was specially translated into English for the occasion.

"What you saw was just an actress singing in front of an orchestra, but in the future we would like to present it with the orchestra on stage with the actress performing it as a monodrama," said Jarden.

"The piece was originally in French. And for me to be able to perform it in English, so that the audience here can understand it, is very important. At first glance, it may seem like a simple story, but it's actually very complex," said soprano Sarah Moulton Faux.

Arvo Pärt is highly regarded in New York. His work has played a major role in the development of plenty of musicians here.

"We need spirituality in our world. We need something that unites us, something that is important to us. I think Pärt's music has showed us well how to be musically innovative. And how to get back to the essence of music. For me, this is something I love so much. We are big fans of Arvo Pärt," said David Lang.

Pärt's 90th birthday will continue to be celebrated in New York throughout the year, culminating with a grand celebration at Carnegie Hall in October.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

05.05

Interior minister: Legal regulation of license plate cameras subject to analysis Updated

05.05

Arvo Pärt's music receives rousing reception at Long Play festival in New York

05.05

Fall in oil prices could reach Estonian gas stations in coming days

05.05

Prima Vista Literary Festival gets underway in Tartu

05.05

Tommy Cash: Charli xcx wished me luck at Eurovision after I won Eesti Laul

05.05

Tallinn contemporary art festival to show Ukraine 'as we've never seen it before'

05.05

Aimar Ventsel: Of internal emigration and war weariness in Russia

05.05

First Estonian men's football team manager after restoration of independence dies

05.05

Psychiatrist: Estonia short more than 300 mental health nurses

05.05

Fencer: Tough training schedule ahead of euros, world champs

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

04.05

Agency: Estonia cannot just pay local Russian pensioners in the country's stead

30.04

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

05.05

Gallery: March for Palestine held in Tallinn's Old Town

05.05

Measles-infected person recently traveled by bus from Latvia to Estonia

05.05

Estonia's largest military exercise Hedgehog 25 starts on Monday with 16,000 troops

05.05

Foot fault call ends Kristin Lätt's run at season's first PDGA major title

05.05

Why is Estonia's largest military exercise named after a hedgehog?

04.05

Solar boom causes difficulties joining the grid on Estonia's major islands

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo