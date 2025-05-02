X!

Royal Albert Hall concert to celebrate Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday in July

News
Arvo Pärt and Tõnu Kaljuste.
Arvo Pärt and Tõnu Kaljuste. Source: Kaupo Kikkas
News

This year marks the 90th birthday of world-renowned Estonian composer Arvo Pärt. To celebrate the occasion, Pärt's work will be performed in a Late-Night Prom by acclaimed interpreters Tõnu Kaljuste and the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir at the Royal Albert Hall this July.

Sound and silence, stillness and motion are woven together in the music of Estonian composer Arvo Pärt. To celebrate the 90th birthday of "the father of Holy Minimalism" there will be a Late-Night Prom from acclaimed Pärt interpreters Tõnu Kaljuste and the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

During the concert, which takes place at the Royal Albert Hall on July 31, eight of Arvo Pärt's compositions will be performed: "Da pacem Domine," "Veni creator," "Magnificat," "The Deer's Cry," "Peace upon you, Jerusalem," "De profundis," "Vater unse" and "Für Jan van Eyck." In the case of the latter, it will be the first time it has been performed in the U.K.

The program also includes excerpts from Rachmaninov's "Vespers" and music from Pärt's fellow Estonian Veljo Tormis as well as Ukraine-born, Estonian resident Galina Grigorjeva. 

More information is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Royal Albert Hall concert to celebrate Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday in July

19:45

Riigikogu debate on amending church foreign influence law to start Tuesday

19:18

Canadian rock band Three Days Grace to perform in Tallinn this November

18:40

Court rules municipality can claim damages from former mayor over Sangaste Castle sale

17:56

Tallinn ice rink chief denies fraud allegations

17:15

Gallery: 20th Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival gets underway

16:40

Janari Jõesaar, Siim-Sander Vene shine in Polish league despite losses

16:01

Stakeholders disagree over need to ban lead from sports shooting

15:29

Runners Tiidrek Nurme, Liis-Grete Arro win in Viljandi

15:26

No changes yet to police license plate camera rollout as legal review continues

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

30.04

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

30.04

Six HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems arrive in Estonia

13:19

Estonia rises to second place in World Press Freedom Index rankings

29.04

Estonia should have 110 'crisis stores' by end of 2026

09:49

Economist: This July's tax hikes in Estonia will be more keenly felt

30.04

SEB to relocate Baltics headquarters to new harbor area development

30.04

Soviet emblem removed from Tallinn's Russian Cultural Center

09:11

Inflation in Estonia up by 4.4 percent on year to April

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo