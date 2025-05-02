Royal Albert Hall concert to celebrate Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday in July

This year marks the 90th birthday of world-renowned Estonian composer Arvo Pärt. To celebrate the occasion, Pärt's work will be performed in a Late-Night Prom by acclaimed interpreters Tõnu Kaljuste and the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir at the Royal Albert Hall this July.

During the concert, which takes place at the Royal Albert Hall on July 31, eight of Arvo Pärt's compositions will be performed: "Da pacem Domine," "Veni creator," "Magnificat," "The Deer's Cry," "Peace upon you, Jerusalem," "De profundis," "Vater unse" and "Für Jan van Eyck." In the case of the latter, it will be the first time it has been performed in the U.K.

The program also includes excerpts from Rachmaninov's "Vespers" and music from Pärt's fellow Estonian Veljo Tormis as well as Ukraine-born, Estonian resident Galina Grigorjeva.

