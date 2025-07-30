Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir to perform at BBC Proms festival

The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, conducted by Tõnu Kaljuste, will perform at one of the world's most renowned classical music festivals, the BBC Proms, with a concert on July 31 dedicated to Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday. The performance will take place at Royal Albert Hall and will be broadcast live by Klassikaraadio.

The Chamber Choir's concert is part of the Late Night Proms series and features works by Arvo Pärt, Galina Grigorjeva, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Johann Sebastian Bach and Veljo Tormis. Organist Kadri Toomoja will join the performance, with soloists Yena Choi, Annika Lõhmus, Geir Luht and Toomas Tohert.

According to Tõnu Kaljuste, the overarching theme of the concert could be described as "peace" — ranging from inner tranquility to the desire to end war. "Veljo Tormis, who was Arvo Pärt's first teacher, expresses his anti-violence stance in "Curse Upon Iron," drawing on texts from the Finnish epic Kalevala and modern poets. The most dramatic moment of the program is the contrast between "Curse Upon Iron" and Pärt's "Da pacem," a compelling prayer for peace that opens the concert," Kaljuste explained.

While classical music — symphony orchestras, choirs, opera — is at the core of the Proms identity, Kaljuste emphasized that the festival reaches beyond the traditional repertoire. "Proms is more a celebration of musical culture in its broadest sense, with classical music at its center but not as a boundary," he said.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which organizes the festival, broadcasts concerts live on BBC Radio 3. Several Proms concerts, including the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir's performance, will also air on Estonia's Klassikaraadio. The July 31 concert will be broadcast live starting at 11:55 p.m. Estonian time.

The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir has performed at the Proms twice before. In 2005, they presented a program combining Arvo Pärt's music with early music, and in 2008, they performed Rachmaninoff's "All-Night Vigil," both under the baton of then-chief conductor Paul Hillier.

Founded in 1895, the BBC Proms was established to bring classical music to a wider audience by offering a diverse repertoire, a more relaxed concert atmosphere and affordable ticket prices. The name "Proms" comes from the word promenade, referring to open-air concerts of past centuries where audiences could walk around during performances. This tradition continues today, with standing-room tickets available alongside regular seating.

This year's festival runs from July 18 to September 13 and features 86 concerts, with performances by top musicians from around the world. Most concerts take place at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in the heart of London, although the festival has expanded in recent years to include events in other cities across the UK.

On August 1, the choir will also perform at the Britten Pears Arts festival in Aldeburgh.

