Carnegie Hall's new season spotlights Estonian composer Arvo Pärt

Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.
Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. Source: Wikimedia Commons
Earlier this week, prestigious New York concert venue Carnegie Hall announced its 2025-2026 season, which will celebrate two jubilee birthdays — America's 250th and Estonian contemporary classical composer Arvo Pärt's 90th.

"Carnegie Hall joins the worldwide music community in honoring visionary composer Arvo Pärt by appointing him as holder of the Hall's Richard and Barbara Debs Composer's Chair for the 2025-2026 season as he celebrates his 90th year," the venue announced Wednesday.

Carnegie Hall has dedicated seven concerts throughout the upcoming season to Pärt's music, two of which will exclusively feature the Estonian maestro's works.

Among the performers to be featured are the Estonian Festival Orchestra, led by artistic director Paavo Järvi, in their North American debut, violinists Midori and Hans Christian Aavik, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and the Budapest Festival Orchestra led by Ivan Fischer.

"Carnegie Hall approached us with the composer of the season idea three years ago, and since then, we've been actively involved in considering both the performers and the programs," said Arvo Pärt Center CEO Anu Kivilo.

"I'm especially pleased about the fantastic Estonian ensembles that will once again perform for international audiences in this prestigious venue," she added.

"Arvo Pärt's music has left a deep mark on both Estonian and world culture," said Estonian cultural attache in the U.S. Madli-Liis Parts. "His sound has touched millions of listeners, and Carnegie Hall dedicating its season to his work is a tribute that affirms the grandeur and timelessness of his creativity."

Click here to read more about Pärt as Carnegie Hall's Richard and Barbara Debs Composer's Chair for the 2025-2026 season.

Arvo Pärt's music has been performed nearly 80 times at Carnegie Hall, with the first performance of his work dating back to 1967, when the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Lukas Foss, performed "Perpetuum mobile."

According to the program notes from that concert, this marked not only the first performance of his work in the United States, but also the first of any of Pärt's works in the entire Western Hemisphere.

--

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

