Arvo Pärt awarded Order of Cultural Merit by Principality of Monaco

Arvo Pärt.
Arvo Pärt. Source: Birgit Püve / Arvo Pärt Center
Estonian composer Arvo Pärt has been awarded the Order of Cultural Merit by the Principality of Monaco.

In recognition of his artistic contributions, Arvo Pärt was named Commander of the Order of Cultural Merit by Sovereign Ordinance in November 2024.

"This prestigious distinction celebrates his exceptional achievements and the significant role he has played in elevating Monaco's cultural influence on the global stage. It also emphasizes his lasting impact on the world of music," the Prince Pierre Foundation said in a statement.

"My father is deeply moved by this recognition. He extends his heartfelt gratitude to His Serene Highness Prince Albert, Princess Caroline of Hanover, and the Prince Pierre Foundation for this meaningful and honorable acknowledgment," said Michael Pärt, the son of Arvo Pärt and chair of the Arvo Pärt Center's council.

Arvo Pärt was a member of the Musical Council of the Prince Pierre Foundation from 2003 to 2011. The profound cultural ties between Monaco and the renowned Estonian composer Arvo Pärt are evidenced by the premiere of his "Cantique des degrés" in Monaco Cathedral 25 years ago.

"Premiered on November 19, 1999, during the Te Deum service on Monaco's National Day celebrations, 'Cantique des degrés' stood out as a cornerstone of the festivities. This composition embodies the spiritual depth and unique musical sensibilities of Arvo Pärt, widely recognized as one of the most influential composers of contemporary classical music," said the Prince Pierre Foundation.

The Order of Cultural Merit was established on December 31, 1952 by Prince Rainier III of Monaco.

The Order of Cultural Merit is intended to highlight and reward individuals of any nationality who, through their artistic or educational activities, have contributed to the development of art, literature or science in Monaco or who have increased the intellectual influence of the Principality in these fields.

Past recipients of the Order of Cultural Merit n the field of music include opera singers Plácido Domingo and Luciano Pavarotti, along with cellist Mstislav Rostropovich.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

