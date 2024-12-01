X!

Estonian National Identity Award goes to Krista Aru

Krista Aru.
Krista Aru. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

At the University of Tartu's anniversary ceremony, this year's Contribution to Estonian National Identity Award recipient was announced as journalism historian and museologist Krista Aru.

"It is a great joy and honor to recognize today a guardian of Estonian national thought, a shaper of societal values, a scholar and an extraordinary colleague, Krista Aru," said University of Tartu Rector Toomas Asser during the ceremony.

"At a recent conference dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Rector Johan Kõpp, Krista concluded her presentation on the leaders of early 20th-century Tartu, the University of Tartu and Estonian society with a wish: that we too could, like the great figures of that time, dream and act simultaneously in our lives. Krista herself excels at this – remarkably so. May we have the skill and many opportunities to continue learning from her," Asser added.

According to the newly announced laureate, the award primarily honors the work carried out in institutions such as the Estonian Literary Museum, the Estonian National Museum, the University of Tartu Library and other museums and libraries across Estonia.

"This is recognition of activities that ensure Estonian culture endures, thrives and remains a cornerstone of Estonia's identity," Krista Aru noted.

The award has been presented annually since 2004 to honor individuals whose work has significantly advanced Estonian national and state self-awareness.

The award also includes a tapestry created by Christi Kütt, a lecturer in national textiles at the Viljandi Culture Academy, and 50 books from the "Eesti mõttelugu" series of remarkable works by Estonian authors published by Ilmamaa.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

