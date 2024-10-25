X!

University of Tartu announces recipients of honorary awards

University of Tartu Grand Medal.
University of Tartu Grand Medal. Source: Andero Kalju
The University of Tartu announced the recipients of a number of honorary awards on Friday. Among those honored is Professor of International Business Urmas Varblane, who receives the prestigious University of Tartu Grand Medal.

The University of Tartu Grand Medal is the highest award granted to university members for services of particular value. According to the senate's resolution, this year's Grand Medal was awarded to Urmas Varblane, Professor of International Business, member of the University of Tartu council and member of the Estonian Academy of Sciences.

"Professor Varblane is an outstanding economist whose contribution extends beyond the conventional scope of academic work. He has served as a bridge between universities and entrepreneurship, making a direct impact on both public policy-making and corporate strategies.," the senate said in a press release. 

Urmas Varblane's research focuses on the role of foreign investment in economic restructuring, the development of national innovation systems and policies, globalization, and the internationalization of enterprises. Varblane has also made a significant contribution to establishing and developing the Asia Center at the University of Tartu, which has helped strengthen cooperation and economic ties between Estonia and Asian countries.

Professor Urmas Varblane. Source: Andres Tennus

The university also announced this year's recipients of the University of Tartu Medal, Badge of Distinction and the decoration "100 Semesters at the University of Tartu," as well as people outside the university recognized with the "University of Tartu Star of Appreciation" for providing great services to the university.  

The University of Tartu Star of Appreciation has been granted to Aveli Asber, artistic director of the University of Tartu Folk Dance Ensemble; Jaanus Kann, Director of the Southern Department of Estonian Internal Security Service; Tiiu Kirsipuu, sculptor and the University of Tartu's partner in public space design; Kulno Kungla, Manager of Tartu Student Club; Rainer Saks, security expert and university's adviser on cybersecurity; Ingrid Tersman, Ambassador of Sweden to Estonia until 2024; Ahto Truu, leader of the Olympiad movement, and Ants Veetõusme, President of the Estonian Academic Sports Federation 2005–2024 and Secretary General 2001–2005.

The list of all other recipients of the honorary decorations has been published on the university website here.

University of Tartu Rector Toomas Asser will present the university's honorary decorations at a special ceremony on November 21.

University of Tartu honorary medals. Source: Andero Kalju

--

Editor: Michael Cole

