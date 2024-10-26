Light show and open-air rave with Goldie to bring Tartu 2024 to a close

Tartu 2024's Final Celebration is set to take place on Saturday, November 30 in Pirogov Park. The grand finale includes a light show and open air rave, with D&B legend Goldie and Estonian Minister of Culture Heidy Purga among those Djing at the event.

The 15-minute light show in Pirogov Park will look back at some the highlights of Tartu's European Capital of Culture year. The show will take place three times, at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. It will also be repeated on Sunday, December 1, when the first Christmas light is lit in Tartu Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats).

The Tartu 2024 Final Celebration will continue on November 30 with an open-air rave that goes on until 1 a.m. The performers on the night will include legendary D&B artist Goldie, Estonian Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform), and Eero and Rene Oliver Muiste (Sound In Noise x Olivar).

Goldie has produced songs with the likes of David Bowie and Noel Gallagher. He is also known for his acting roles in "James Bond: The World is Not Enough" and "Snatch," as well his art, which has been exhibited all over Europe, from the London Underground to the galleries of Berlin. Goldie has had a major influence on drum and bass for the past three decades and his 1995 debut record "Timeless" has been named one of the best albums of all time.

