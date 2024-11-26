Tartu 2024 finale set for Pirogov Park this Saturday

Tartu 2024's grand finale is set to take place this Saturday, November 30, in Pirogov Park. There will also be numerous after parties around the city on Saturday night to celebrate the end of the city's year as European Capital of Culture.

The celebrations marking the end of the Tartu's year as European Capital of Culture kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday with a 15-minute-long light show in Pirogov Park that looks back at the highlights of 2024.

The light show will also be repeated at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday and again on Sunday, December 1, when the first Christmas candles are lit on Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats).

Much-loved Estonian band Curly Strings will also perform two live sets in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) at 7.20 p.m. and 8.20 p.m on Saturday.

From 9.30 p.m. until 1 a.m. there will be a rave in Pirogov Park featuring DJ sets from Adam F., Estonian Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) and Eero and Rene Oliver Muiste.

Adam F. Source: Tartu 2024 / Press materials

Adam F is replacing Goldie, who had been due to perform but pulled out due to health reasons,

Adam F is an artist, producer and DJ from Liverpool whose albums have won seven gold and four platinum awards. As a songwriter, producer and singer, he has had a number one album in the U.S. Billboard charts, a number one single in the U.K. singles charts, won Best Album at the MOBO awards and been voted one of the top five producers in the world by MTV.

Adam F's father was pop singer and actor Alvin Stardust.

After the rave, there will be plenty of after parties to choose from throughou the city for those who want to carry on into the early hours.

More information about the Tartu 2024 finale including a full list of events and after parties is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!