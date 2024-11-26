X!

Tartu 2024 finale set for Pirogov Park this Saturday

News
Tartu 2024 is set to end with an open air rave and light show in Pirogov Park.
Tartu 2024 is set to end with an open air rave and light show in Pirogov Park. Source: Tartu 2024 / Press materials
News

Tartu 2024's grand finale is set to take place this Saturday, November 30, in Pirogov Park. There will also be numerous after parties around the city on Saturday night to celebrate the end of the city's year as European Capital of Culture.

The celebrations marking the end of the Tartu's year as European Capital of Culture kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday with a 15-minute-long light show in Pirogov Park that looks back at the highlights of 2024.

The light show will also be repeated at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday and again on Sunday, December 1, when the first Christmas candles are lit on Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats).

Much-loved Estonian band Curly Strings will also perform two live sets in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) at 7.20 p.m. and 8.20 p.m on Saturday. 

From 9.30 p.m. until 1 a.m. there will be a rave in Pirogov Park featuring DJ sets from Adam F., Estonian Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) and Eero and Rene Oliver Muiste.

Adam F. Source: Tartu 2024 / Press materials

Adam F is replacing Goldie, who had been due to perform but pulled out due to health reasons,

Adam F is an artist, producer and DJ from Liverpool whose albums have won seven gold and four platinum awards. As a songwriter, producer and singer, he has had a number one album in the U.S. Billboard charts, a number one single in the U.K. singles charts, won Best Album at the MOBO awards and been voted one of the top five producers in the world by MTV.

Adam F's father was pop singer and actor Alvin Stardust.

After the rave, there will be plenty of after parties to choose from throughou the city for those who want to carry on into the early hours.

More information about the Tartu 2024 finale including a full list of events and after parties is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

21:06

Prime minister discusses cooperation, NATO, and Ukraine with Donald Trump

19:59

Estonian defense ministry agrees to discussion on anti-personnel landmines

19:54

Canadian rap star Bbno$ to perform in Tallinn next May

19:40

Preparations underway for Tartu Sõpruse Bridge renovations

19:26

Tallinn to sell off 41 old trolleybuses

19:12

Tartu 2024 finale set for Pirogov Park this Saturday

18:48

Eesti Energia withdraws older oil shale units from electricity exchange

18:29

Lithuanian FM: NATO needs to agree on red lines for hybrid attacks Updated

18:16

What's the secret to making good gingerbread? Plenty of butter

17:49

Estonian pair gearing up for epic Atlantic ocean rowboat crossing

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

25.11

Cargo plane crashes in Lithuanian capital, at least one dead Updated

25.11

National Defense Committee to discuss re-introduction of anti-personnel landmines

07:20

12 NATO soldiers among injured in Tallinn-Narva highway crash Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13:45

Investigation: Russia developing infrastructure at military bases close to NATO borders

12:16

Experts: GPS jamming unlikely to be cause of Vilnius DHL cargo plane crash

11:02

Estonian expert recommends Denmark board Chinese vessel suspected of damaging cables

25.11

State to support Pelguranna tram connection with €20 million

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo