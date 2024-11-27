Tartu hands over European Capital of Culture title to Chemnitz and Nova Gorica

At a ceremony in the Austrian mountains, this year's European Capitals of Culture, Bodø in northern Norway, Bad Ischl in Austria and Tartu in Estonia, officially handed over the title for 2025 to the German city of Chemnitz and Nova Gorica in Slovenia.

Mayor of Chemnitz Dagmar Ruscheinsky was presented with the title of European Capital of Culture by Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas.

In his speech, Klaas recalled the beginning of Tartu and South Estonia's preparations to become European Capital of Culture, when the artistic concept "Arts of Survival" was created. "At the time, we did not know how big this idea would become. The Coronavirus pandemic and then Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine followed meant that the concept took on a much deeper meaning," he said.

Klaas also pointed out that more than 1,600 events have been held in Tartu and South Estonia over the past year, bringing Europe's attention to numerous local traditions and providing a platform for future international cooperation.

"For me, the most important thing is that the people who took part in these projects are willing to continue communicating the message about culture in South Estonia and be internationally competitive," Klaas said.

When presenting the award to representatives of Nova Gorica in Slovenia and Chemnitz in Germany, Tartu 2024 director Kuldar Leis said that, on the one hand, it is sad to pass the title on but on the other hand, culture and cooperation in South Estonia will continue. There will also be a great opportunity to celebrate the work done in Tartu and South Estonian during the Tartu 2024 closing ceremony on November 30.

Leis ended his speech by wishing good luck and mental health to the recipients of next year's European Capital of Culture title.

The official handover ceremony took place at the historic Lehár Theater in Bad Ischl, Austria, which has also been one of the European Capitals of Culture in 2024.

The year 2025 will mark 40 years of the European Capital of Culture tradition, which began in Athens in 1985. The idea behind the tradition was the brainchild of Greek politician and actor Melina Mercouri. It is now one of the European Union's most important and enduring cultural initiatives.

