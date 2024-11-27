X!

Tartu hands over European Capital of Culture title to Chemnitz and Nova Gorica

News
Representatives from Nova Gorica and Chemnitz accept the title of 2025 European Capital of Culture at the official handover.
Representatives from Nova Gorica and Chemnitz accept the title of 2025 European Capital of Culture at the official handover. Source: Edwin Husic
News

At a ceremony in the Austrian mountains, this year's European Capitals of Culture, Bodø in northern Norway, Bad Ischl in Austria and Tartu in Estonia, officially handed over the title for 2025 to the German city of Chemnitz and Nova Gorica in Slovenia.

Mayor of Chemnitz Dagmar Ruscheinsky was presented with the title of European Capital of Culture by Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas.

In his speech, Klaas recalled the beginning of Tartu and South Estonia's preparations to become European Capital of Culture, when the artistic concept "Arts of Survival" was created. "At the time, we did not know how big this idea would become. The Coronavirus pandemic and then Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine followed meant that the concept took on a much deeper meaning," he said.

Klaas also pointed out that more than 1,600 events have been held in Tartu and South Estonia over the past year, bringing Europe's attention to numerous local traditions and providing a platform for future international cooperation.

"For me, the most important thing is that the people who took part in these projects are willing to continue communicating the message about culture in South Estonia and be internationally competitive," Klaas said.

When presenting the award to representatives of Nova Gorica in Slovenia and Chemnitz in Germany, Tartu 2024 director Kuldar Leis said that, on the one hand, it is sad to pass the title on but on the other hand, culture and cooperation in South Estonia will continue. There will also be a great opportunity to celebrate the work done in Tartu and South Estonian during the Tartu 2024 closing ceremony on November 30.

Leis ended his speech by wishing good luck and mental health to the recipients of next year's European Capital of Culture title.

The official handover ceremony took place at the historic Lehár Theater in Bad Ischl, Austria, which has also been one of the European Capitals of Culture in 2024.

The year 2025 will mark 40 years of the European Capital of Culture tradition, which began in Athens in 1985. The idea behind the tradition was the brainchild of Greek politician and actor Melina Mercouri. It is now one of the European Union's most important and enduring cultural initiatives.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Michael Cole

Related

tartu 2024 finale

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

First international acts announced for 2025 Viljandi Folk Music Festival

19:45

Watch: Fully accessible inclusivity concert 'Elukoor' live on ERR on Tuesday

19:33

Eesti Energia's older units to return to market with production limit Updated

19:32

British singer-songwriter Jacob Banks to perform in Tallinn in March

19:20

Watch: ERR exclusive interview with Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda on Wednesday

18:26

Tallinn and Harju County to introduce new-look public transport card

17:50

Tartu hands over European Capital of Culture title to Chemnitz and Nova Gorica

17:13

Estonian media executives find recession has little effect on the sector

16:44

ERR in the US: Biden hurries to leave mark on domestic and foreign policy

16:03

Riina Solman: We need to keep in mind that relations with Israel and US at stake

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

26.11

Bestselling British writer Richard Osman to mention Estonia in every new book

14:22

Latvia agrees Rail Baltica will bypass Riga

13:32

Photos: Tallinn paves over historical mosaic sidewalk in Kassisaba Updated

26.11

Investigation: Russia developing infrastructure at military bases close to NATO borders

26.11

Tallinn to sell off 41 old trolleybuses

26.11

Prime minister discusses cooperation, NATO, and Ukraine in call with Donald Trump

25.11

National Defense Committee to discuss re-introduction of anti-personnel landmines

07:25

Dmytro Kuleba: History will judge Olaf Scholz for not giving Taurus missiles to Ukraine

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo