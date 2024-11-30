Tartu 2024's economic boost smaller than expected

Some hotels and restaurants did not see the expected rise in tourists during the Tartu European Capital of Culture program which ends this weekend. Compared to the rest of Europe, tourism in Estonia has generally been slower to recover since the pandemic.

Compared to last year, the number of tourists staying in accommodation establishments in Tartu has risen by 5 percent. The majority came from Finland and Latvia, but there have been notable increases from Germany and the United Kingdom as well.

Annika Ojasaar, Tartu's tourism manager, avoids comparing current figures to pre-pandemic times.

"The baseline data is not comparable. Before Covid, we had more accommodation establishments, more beds, and more rooms in the city, which allowed us to host more people. Additionally, we no longer have the Russian market. So while we are somewhat behind pre-2019 numbers, the circumstances make direct comparisons impossible," she told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Ene Reedi, tourism instructor at Tartu Vocational College Voco, noted that visitor numbers and international markets have also been recovering in other parts of Estonia.

Tourists and visitors in Tartu's Town Hall Square. Source: Evelin Lumi

While the Capital of Culture status has had an impact on Tartu, Reedi believes it is difficult to measure.

"We can never definitively say that a specific event brought certain results in tourism, as it's a highly multifaceted sector. Experience from other European Capitals of Culture shows that the effect lasts for about a year and a half after the title ends, so we can expect to see continued benefits," she said.

Verni Loodmaa, chairman of the board of Hotels Pallas and Sophia, said both hotels and restaurants had hoped for a larger increase in visitors.

"Looking at the statistical data, about 70 percent of foreign tourists still go to Tallinn and Harju County. Despite Tartu's status as the Capital of Culture, it has not secured second place in visitor numbers but remains third, behind Pärnu. I would say there has been some impact, but it has not been as significant as we imagined earlier this year," Loodmaa told the show.

Mihkel Nestor. Source: Anna Urakhchina

SEB economic analyst Mihkel Nestor said Estonia is one of the few European countries where tourism levels have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, lagging behind both Southern Europe and Scandinavia.

The Capital of Culture program has not brought a significant influx of foreign tourists to Estonia or Tartu. Nestor said the slow recovery in tourism is largely due to a sharp increase in prices.

"Our price levels have risen significantly during this period. If you think about who traditionally visited Estonia, it was predominantly people from Finland. While some came for sightseeing, most came for shopping. Today, the motivation to come for affordable goods is diminishing. When choosing between coming to Estonia for cheap alcohol or visiting Tartu for cultural experiences, unfortunately, the majority are opting for cheap alcohol rather than culture," Nestor explained.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!