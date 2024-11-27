Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda gives exclusive interview to ERR

Acclaimed artist and composer Ryoji Ikeda caused a stir when he opened a new solo exhibition at the Estonian National Museum this November. The artist, who usually never gives interviews, agreed to make an exception for ERR. The interview can be seen as part of the show "Ikeda's Universe" on ERR's Jupiter service or by following the link in this article.

At the start of November, the solo exhibition by acclaimed Japanese artist and composer Ryoji Ikeda opened at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu featuring two new works. The artist gathered data and inspiration for the new works in collaboration with the Institute of Genomics at the University of Tartu and the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir.

"Ryoji Ikeda has become renowned in the art world for his large-scale spatial installations, often based on scientific data," said Kati Torp, creative director of Tartu 2024, European Capital of Culture, who has collaborated with Ryoji Ikeda before.

"His ability to fuse art with scientific concepts in a visually engaging and meticulous way is truly remarkable," Torp added.

The special interview with Ryoji Ikeda "Ikeda's Universe" can be seen on ERR's Jupiter service here.

The interview was conducted in English, while the rest of the show is in Estonian.

