Mongolian film 'Silent City Driver' wins grand prize at PÖFF festival

This year's grand prix for the best film at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) was won by the Mongolian film "Silent City Driver." The film's creator, Sengedorj Janchivdorj, is already familiar to local audiences from last year's PÖFF-affiliated Tartu Love Film Festival (Tartuff), where his film "The Sales Girl" received the Audience Award.

"Silent City Driver" uses Mongolia's striking urban landscapes and skyscapes to tell a raw, powerful story of life on the edge, weaving existential reflections on life and death with a unique cinematic style.

"This dark fairy tale from Mongolia took us by surprise. From the very first shot on, we felt the sensation of a film breaking new ground. "Silent City Driver" is a very stylish film, but style here is substance, the formal choices are not used to divert, but to deepen this very cinematic universe, populated by unique characters, bigger than life, but very very human," said the jury, led by German director Christoph Hochhäusler.

The main award, valued at €20,000, was sponsored by the City of Tallinn.

For Mongolian cinema, which has been increasingly featured in the programs of major film festivals in recent years, the grand prix from the A-category Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) represents one of its greatest accolades to date.

The Best Director Award was given to Nir Bergman for "Pink Lady." The jury praised the director with the following words: "The award for best director goes to a film that shows expert craftsmanship at all levels. When the vast complex machine of a film works in perfect sync, when every performance is subtle and moving, every emotional step feels honest and heartbreaking… and all of these elements weave seamlessly into an immersive and gripping world — this is a sign of great directing. The winner of this year's Best Director, "Pink Lady" by Nir Bergman — is a masterclass in precise and effortless direction."

The Best Actress Award was divided between Pirjo Lonka and Elina Knihtilä for their roles in "100 Liters of Gold," directed by Teemu Nikki. The jury said: "The award for best actress goes to two actresses who take us into a bitter reality, but in a very natural way, never overacting, never giving us the impression that they were playing a role. Their performances look simple without ever being simplistic. For their portrayal of two very different sisters in "100 Liters of Gold," the award for Best Actress goes ex aequo to Elina Knihtilä and Pirjo Lonka."

A total of 18 films competed in the main competition program.

The Audience Award went to "Pyre" by Indian director Vinod Kapri, a melancholically heartfelt ballad of undying love in a vanishing world. Set in a village at the foot of the Himalayas, the film features local non-professional actors and received an unusually long and warm ovation after its premiere.

The jury named "No Dogs Allowed," a debut film by German director Steve Bache, as the best in the first feature competition program. The film addresses the taboo subject of pedophilia.

The inaugural documentary competition was won by "The Watchman," directed by French filmmakers Lou du Pontavice and Victoire Bonini. The story extends to Estonia, following a Chinese couple coping with emotional emptiness when their son moves far away to study at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre.

The Critics' Picks for best film was given to "The Brothers Kitaura," directed by Japanese filmmaker Masaki Tsujino. This dark yet humorous tale explores patricide. Meanwhile, the Rebels with a Cause program's top prize went to "Protected Men" by German director Irene von Alberti, a political satire in which women take over power after a virus that only infects men spreads ahead of an election. The film draws inspiration from the French writer Robert Merle's cautionary novel "Les hommes protégés."

The Best Baltic Film award went to Lithuanian director Ignas Miškinis for his comedy "Southern Chronicles," a depiction of youth life in Šiauliai during the wild 1990s. The jury called it "authentic and humorous." The film was co-produced by the Estonian studio Nafta Films.

The full list of award winners can be viewed here. All winning films will be screened again on Sunday.

The closing ceremony of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival took place at the Alexela Concert Hall.

