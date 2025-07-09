Tartu open-air film festival to show classic movies about love this August

This August sees the 20th edition of Tartu's open-air film festival "Tartuff." Over the course of 6 days, 10 movies will be shown in Tartu Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) all about love.

From August 4 to 9, Tartu's Town Hall Square will once again become Estonia's largest open-air cinema when the Tartu love film festival Tartuff takes place for the 20th time.

During the 6 days, 10 films about love will be screened in the large outdoor cinema, while documentaries and children's films will also be shown at Tartu Elektriteater.

This year's selection of movies features a series of classics including "Casablanca," "Before Sunrise" and Baz Luhrmann's "Romeo and Juliet."

All the screenings are free of charge to attend.

More information about Tartuff, including is available here.

