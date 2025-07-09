X!

Tartu open-air film festival to show classic movies about love this August

Opening night of Tartuff 2024. August 5, 2024.
Opening night of Tartuff 2024. August 5, 2024. Source: Laila Kaasik/Tartuff
This August sees the 20th edition of Tartu's open-air film festival "Tartuff." Over the course of 6 days, 10 movies will be shown in Tartu Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) all about love.

From August 4 to 9, Tartu's Town Hall Square will once again become Estonia's largest open-air cinema when the Tartu love film festival Tartuff takes place for the 20th time.

During the 6 days, 10 films about love will be screened in the large outdoor cinema, while documentaries and children's films will also be shown at Tartu Elektriteater.

This year's selection of movies features a series of classics including  "Casablanca," "Before Sunrise" and Baz Luhrmann's "Romeo and Juliet."

All the screenings are free of charge to attend.

More information about Tartuff, including is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole, Kaspar Viilup

