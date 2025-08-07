Gallery: Tartu's love film festival opener packs main square despite the weather

Flash flooding earlier Monday didn't stop crowds from packing Estonia's largest open-air movie theater for the double feature that kicked off PÖFF's 20th Tartu Love Film Festival, Tartuff, in Town Hall Square that night.

The heavy rain that flooded the city's streets earlier in the afternoon let up a couple of hours before the opening screening.

Despite the chilly and gloomy weather that followed, Tartuff's opening double feature — Richard Linklater's "New Wave" (2025) and Baz Luhrmann's "Romeo + Juliet" (1996) — drew a crowd of over 1,100 to the central square.

Festival director Johan Kudu opened the event together with Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) director Tiina Lokk on Monday night, thanking everyone who braved the weather to attend.

From August 4 to 9, Tartuff once again brings a series of love-themed movies to Estonia's second city, with documentaries and children's films being screened at Tartu Elektriteater and a double feature starting at 10 p.m. on the outdoor big screen in Tartu's Town Hall Square each night.

On Thursday, audiences can catch the Estonian children's film "Mat the Cat" (2005) and Jean-Luc Godard's "Breathless" (1960) at Tartu Elektriteater, followed later in Town Hall Square by "I Love You Forever" (2024) and "Before Sunrise" (1995) starting at 10 p.m. and midnight.

All Tartuff screenings are free of charge. Click here for a full program and more info.

