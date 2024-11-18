Gallery: Toomas Hendrik Ilves biopic premieres at PÖFF festival

A documentary about former president of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves got its Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) premiere last Friday.

Called "Kikilipsuga mässaja" (English: "The Rebel with the Bow Tie") and directed by Jaan Tootsen, Ilves himself was in attendance at the showing, a part of the annual PÖFF festival which brings the best of cinema worldwide to Tallinn.

"Kikilipsuga mässaja" features editing by Martin Männik, cinematography by Kullar Viimne, Erik Norkroos, and Joosep Matjus, music and sound design by Vaiko Eplik, and is produced by Eero Talvistu, Jaan Tootsen, and Rain Tamm for Aadam ja Pojad.

The movie is also an entrant in the PÖFF Baltic Film Program competition.

Toomas Hendrik Ilves was born in Stockholm to displaced persons who had fled the Soviet occupation of Estonia. He grew up in New Jersey, and was Estonia's first ambassador to the U.S.

He served as Estonia's President over two consecutive terms, 2006-2016, and is renowned for championing digital innovation and the modernization of e-governance.

