Estonian theaters see rise in moviegoer numbers in first quarter

"Fränk." Source: Allfilm
The first quarter of 2025 was positive for movie distribution in Estonia, with movie theater attendance rising by 1.6 percent compared to the same period the previous year.

A total of 653,318 people went to the movies in Estonia in the first three months of the year — nearly 10,000 more than during the same period last year.

Despite this increase, box office revenue fell by 3.9 percent, totaling €4,748,805.44, while the average price of a movie ticket in the first quarter fell from €7.68 to €7.27 on year. This can be attributed to the fact that among the most-watched films of the quarter were mainly children's and youth movies, which are subject to discounts.

Estonian films continue to be popular with local audiences. A total of 43 Estonian films have been screened this year, including 17 debuts. Domestic films made up 23.13 percent of all moviegoers, reflecting a strong presence in theaters.  

Public favorite "Fränk" still going strong

The Estonian feature film "Fränk" has drawn particular attention, with audience numbers increasing for three straight weekends — a rare feat in Estonian theatrical distribution. In its opening weekend, the movie drew 6,607 viewers, which increased to 8,472 in the second weekend and to 9,916 by the third.

"This is truly an extraordinary phenomenon," acknowledged Estonian Film Institute (EFI) data analyst Eveli Raja. "Three consecutive weekends of audience growth points to strong word-of-mouth and an emotional connection between viewers and the story. It's encouraging to see overall movie attendance on the rise, but it's even more gratifying to see the growing audience for Estonian films."

Most-watched films of 2025 by admissions numbers, as of April 6

Top 5 foreign films

1. "Flow" — 76,010
2. "Paddington in Peru" — 43,991
3. "Babygirl" — 41,981
4. "A Minecraft Movie" — 36,858
5. "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" —  23,074

Top 5 Estonian films

1. "Fränk" — 40,211
2. "Jan Uuspõld Goes Home" ("Jan Uuspõld läheb koju") — 34,739
3. "Rebel with a Bow Tie" ("Kikilipsuga mässaja") — 24,380
4. "Aurora" — 22,642
5. "Rolling Papers" ("Pikad paberid") — 12,444

--

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

