Estonia puts Rolling Papers forward for Oscars consideration

The Estonian Film Institute (EFI) has submitted Meel Paliale's feature "Rolling Papers" for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category at the 2026 Oscars.

According to the selection committee, "Long Papers" ("Pikad Paberid") provides an engaging portrait of today's young people, and has created with authentic dialogue, natural acting, and warm, playful camera work, capturing the restlessness, dreams, and longings of youth.

"Rolling Papers" reflects the spirit of a free society with all its opportunities and uncertainties, and is therefore, in the eyes of the committee, a worthy representative of Estonian cinema on the international stage.

The movie's director Meel Paliale was pleasantly surprised by the decision. "I am delighted that the committee believes 'Rolling Papers' embodies values that are suitable for representing Estonia on the international stage. This is a great honor," said Paliale, who also wrote the screenplay.

"Rolling Papers" previously won the prize for Estonian Cultural Endowment's Film of the Year.

"The Estonian film scene has been enriched by bold young writers who are able to translate their generation's worldview into a visual language that is both distinctive and appealing to a wide audience," said Viola Salu, head of the EFI's production department. "Meel Paliale, who started making films in early childhood, is exactly this kind of writer. We are delighted to send hi film 'Rolling Papers' to represent Estonia."

"Rolling Papers" follows a group of young people as they figure out life in their twenties, dealing with uncertainties and searching for purpose.

The film's director, screenwriter and editor is Meel Paliale, for whom this is the second feature after his 2021 debut "Tree of Eternal Love."

The 98th Academy Awards are due to be presented in March next year. The submission deadline for the Best International Film category is October 1.

