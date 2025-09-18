Gallery: Award-winning Estonian documentary 'Tower' hits theaters

Kullar Viimne's new documentary "Tower" follows a man who has spent decades building a solitary tower in the forests of Southeastern Estonia.

Kalju, the film's protagonist, lives alone on a high hill after his wife left him, taking their young daughter with her.

For decades, he hauls heavy logs and stones up the hill, trying to build a tower that might reach beyond his isolation — a world where someone would notice him.

The film explores longing, lost love and the quiet that shapes human relationships. Through Kalju's diaries, audio recordings and daily routine, viewers get a rare glimpse into an extraordinary life and journey where silence can speak louder than words.

"The goal wasn't just to make a film about a man building a tower," director Kullar Viimne said. He explained he was drawn to Kalju's inner world — his silence, longing and expectation.

"I hope viewers feel his story in their hearts," he added, "and understand how painfully and poetically one man can make the world visible to himself."

"Tower" was shot and directed by Kullar Viimne, and produced by Erik Norkroos and Mirjam Jegorov, with music by Erki Pärnoja and sound direction by Harmo Kallaste.

Production was supported by the Estonian Film Institute (EFI) and the Cultural Endowment of Estonia.

"Tower" premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) in 2024, and earned Viimne the 2024 Cultural Endowment of Estonia's annual audiovisual arts endowment.

