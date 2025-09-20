Gallery: Sigur Rós and the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra wow audience

Lead vocalist and guitarist Jón Þór "Jónsi" Birgisson with his signature falsetto, bassist Georg Hólm with his own trademark use of a bow, and keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson, Sigur Rós were joined by the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra for a full performance of their most recent album, 2023's "Átta" on Friday evening at the Alexela Concert Hall, and the same show will be reprised Saturday evening.

Concert organizer Helen Sildna noted the difference between this year's concert and the last time Sigur Rós appeared in Tallinn, at the former Rock Cafe back in 2008,

"That was a completely different time, then they played to 900 people in the sweaty format of a club concert," she noted.

Formed in 1994 and named after Jón's little sister, Sigurrós, who had just been born, the group have released eight albums (Átta being the Icelandic word for eight) over the past 31 years, with 2005's "Takk" being the offering that truly brought them to international attention.

