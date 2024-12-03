2024 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival draws record-breaking attendance

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), which wrapped on November 24, attracted just over 93,000 attendees this year – surpassing its previous, 2019 record by 3,000.

PÖFF 2024 showcased 249 feature films and 323 short films from 81 countries, with 864 screenings in all – including a record 118 sold-out showings.

The festival's top five most popular films were "100 Liters of Gold" (Finland, Italy), "Don't Worry" (Belgium), "A Real Pain" (U.S., Poland), "Anora" (U.S.) and "Conclave" (U.S., U.K.) – each selling more than 1,000 movie tickets.

PÖFF director Tiina Lokk thanked festival attendees, emphasizing that their support is extraordinary and immensely significant for the organizers.

"Thanks to you, we'll be facing the upcoming year with much greater confidence," she said, referencing recent cultural budget cuts in Estonia that will impact the popular annual film festival as well.

Organizers note that international interest in PÖFF has been remarkable this year as well, with the Estonian film festival having been featured in more than 4,300 articles published in media outlets in nearly 70 countries worldwide.

The potential audience for this media coverage totals an estimated 17.5 billion contacts, based on data from the international media monitoring company Meltwater. The final numbers will be available by the end of the year.

