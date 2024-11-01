Full Tallinn and Tartu program announced for Black Nights Film Festival

The full program has been announced for the 2024 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF). This year's festival kicks off on Friday. November 8, with 249 feature films and 323 short films from 81 countries set to be shown at cinemas in Tallinn and Tartu.

In addition to the six previously announced competition programs, the festival will also include dozens of other award-winning movies.

Highlights are set to include the movies featured in the "Midnight Shivers" genre section, the restored unknown classics shown in the "Old Gold: the classics come to life" program, and the "Best of Fest" section.

The 28th edition of the Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) takes place from November 8 to 24, while the festival's industry platform Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event will run from November 14 to 22.

The festival's opening movie is "Long Story Short," directed by David Dietl.

The full list of programs can be found here.

The full schedule of the 2024 Black Nights Festival is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!