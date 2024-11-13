Ukrainian State Film Agency requests removal of Russian director's movie from PÖFF schedule

The Ukrainian State Film Agency has requested that Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) remove the movie "Deaf Lovers" by Russian director Boris Guts from its main program. The movie depicts a love story between a Ukrainian woman and Russian man, who meet in Istanbul during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to a report in the Kyiv Independent, the Ukrainian State Film Agency said that including a film directed by a Russian filmmaker as part of PÖFF's Ukrainian-oriented program may amount to carrying "the risk of propaganda justifying [Russian] aggression."

In addition to being included in PÖFF's 2024 main competition program, "Deaf Lovers" was also part of the festival's "Standing with Ukraine" selection, something the Ukrainian State Film Agency also considers inappropriate.

"Given the aggression of Russia against Ukraine and the sufferings of a large number of Ukrainian people, it is of paramount importance to ensure that cultural platforms do not become tools for films blurring the boundaries of understanding the reality of Ukrainians," the agency wrote in a Facebook post.

Following the appeal, "Deaf Lovers" has been removed from PÖFF's "Standing with Ukraine" program. It will however still be screened during the festival's main program.

"Ukrainian films have been an important part of our festival program. PÖFF 2024 is no exception. Our program includes eight Ukrainian-produced or co-produced films, as well as films on the theme of Ukraine," said PÖFF Director Tiina Lokk in a written statement.

"One of these is 'Deaf Lovers,' which has already had some serious backlash, not only among Ukrainians but also among Russians – without anyone having seen it yet," she added.

"We have removed 'Deaf Lovers' from our 'Standing with Ukraine' program – in the heat of the moment, it is the only right thing to do," Lokk continued.

"The film will be screening at the Official Selection Competition as planned. We continue to believe that this is an artistically powerful anti-war work that reaches into figurative language. The film tells the story of a Ukrainian girl and a Russian boy who happen to meet in Istanbul. At first there is sympathy between them, but the war in Ukraine brings conflict into their lives, culminating in violence against the girl," she added.

"The girl refuses to accept violence – she is independent and leaves the boy. The film concludes that love between a Ukrainian girl and a Russian boy has become impossible in a war situation. As the girl says at the end of the film – 'Maybe only after 100 years.' One can see here the metaphor of Ukraine leaving the violent Russian Empire."

"We confirm that the film is not funded by the Russian Federation. Even more, its author, Boris Guts, left Russia after the outbreak of full-scale war, and has been living as a refugee in different European countries, currently in Serbia. He has repeatedly spoken out against the Russian war against Ukraine, and against the Putin regime," Lokk wrote.

"Last but not least, the film also provides valuable polemical material on other very topical issues: who is the Russian director in exile, what is his identity, and how the film can be used for propaganda purposes."

"Deaf Lovers" will premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Festival on Sunday November 17 at 8.30 p.m., with director Boris Guts likely to be present for the screening.

