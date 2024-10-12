X!

Tallinn Black Nights Festival reveals movies for First Feature competition

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) has announced the selection of movies for its 2024 First Feature Competition. Dedicated exclusively to full-length film debutants, this year's selection includes seven world premieres and four international premieres.

"Even before we received our A-class status in 2014, we've made it a priority to support new talents, especially those making their debut. This is our niche in the global festival stage", said Tiina Lokk, Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) director.

"We've made our concept for emerging filmmakers very international, welcoming filmmakers from all over the world. But we can't forget our own region, the Baltic states – it's important to discover small film gems and emerging talents from this region," Lokk added.

"It is important to note that at one point we had almost 250 debut films on our table looking for a world premiere. In total, we watched debuts from 66 countries," said curator of the First Feature Competition Triin Tramberg.

"The common thread in this year's selection are intriguing stories supported by brilliant cinematography, acting and artwork. Some of the films in this year's selection stand out for their excellent acting and visual language. There is definitely something for everyone, as the program is crafted with the audience in mind," Tramberg said.

A Yard Of Jackals, 2024, Chile, Spain; director: Diego Figueroa. World premiere.

Ciao Bambino, 2024, Italy, director: Edgardo Pistone. International premiere. 

Corina, 2024, Mexico, director: Urzula Barba. International premiere. 

Lotus, 2024, Latvia, Lithuania;  director: Signe Birkova. World premiere.

Mongrels, 2024, Canada, director: Jerome Yoo. International premiere. 

No Dogs Allowed, 2024, Germany, director: Steve Bache. World Premiere. 

Smaragda - I Got Thick Skin and I Can't Jump, 2024, Cyprus; director:  Emilios Avraam. World Premiere. 

Sun Never Again, 2024, Serbia, director: David Jovanovic. World Premiere

The House With No Address, 2024, Turkey, Germany; director: Hatice Aşkın. World Premiere. 

The Weeping Walk, 2024, Belgium, director: Dimitri Verhulst. International Premiere. 

Two Of Me, 2024, Estonia, directors: Raul Esko, Romet Esko. World Premiere.

The 28th edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) will take place from November 8-24, while the festival's industry platform Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event runs from November 14-22.  

Editor: Michael Cole

