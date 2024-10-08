X!

Lineup announced for Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival's documentary competition

"Torn" by director Kuldar Viimne. Source: Screenshot from the movie.
The full lineup of movies selected for the new Doc@PÖFF competition at this year's Tallinn Black Nights Festival (PÖFF) has been announced. Of the eleven movies to be shown, six will be world premieres and five international premieres.

PÖFF festival director Tiina Lokk said there has been a long-standing demand on the international scene for a PÖFF documentary competition program.

"Although feature documentaries have always been welcome in our sub-programs, the number of submissions has significantly increased in recent years. Therefore, we are organizing all these submissions into a new documentary competition," Lokk explained.According to curator, Marianna Kaat, the aim is to bring audiences cinematic, powerful documentaries that touch their emotions.

"We want to offer films for both the eye and the heart, as well as to attract those audiences who have not been particularly enthusiastic about documentaries in the past," said Kaat. "We offer both entertaining documentaries, as well something for cinephiles – particularly those who appreciate the craft and technique involved in filmmaking."

"The trend in documentary filmmaking over the last ten years has been that as cameras get more powerful, they get smaller," Kaat continued. "The ability to shoot alone is increasing, so films are becoming more intimate. Now it's possible to make films alone, with minimal resources, and get very close to the person. This makes for very powerful films, and there are several such very personal stories in our competition. Of course, the subject of war is also topical."

The full list of movies to be screened as part of the Doc@PÖFF competition is as follows:

With My Open Lungs, 2024, Germany, director: Yana Sad. World premiere

Never Too Late, 2024, China, director: Lizhu Yang. World premiere. 

Black Gold, 2024, Portugal, director: Takashi Sugimoto. World premiere. 

Full Support, 2024, Israel, director: Michal Cohen. International premiere.

The Watchman, 2024, France, Belgium, director: Victoire Bonin. International premiere. 

Torn, 2024, Estonia, director: Kullar Viimne. World Premiere. 

Murmuring Hearts, 2024, Lithuania, France; director: Vytautas Puidokas. World Premiere. 

Freight, 2024, Switzerland, director: Max Carlo Kohal. World Premiere

Trains, 2024, Poland, Lithuania; director: Maciej J. Drygas. International Premiere. 

Ice Aged, 2024, Germany, director: Alexandra Sell. International Premiere. 

Ms. President, 2024, Slovakia, director: Marek Šulík. International Premiere.

The 28th edition of the Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) will take place from November 8-24, while the festival's industry platform Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event runs from November 14-22.  

More information about the DOC@PÖFF competition is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

