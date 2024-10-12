Three Estonian-produced movies featured at this year's Warsaw Film Festival

This Friday saw the start of the 40th edition of the Warsaw International Film Festival. This year's festival ill include screenings of three movies produced or co-produced in Estonia.

Recently released in Estonian cinemas, the drama "Emalõvi" ("Lioness") is part of the festival's official competition program. In Warsaw, the film will be shown to an international audience for the first time. Producer Ivo Felt, director Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo and actors Katariina Unt and Teele Piibemann will all travel to Poland for the festival.

The Estonian absurdist comedy "Must auk" ("Black Hole") will also be presented in Warsaw by director Moonika Siimets and cinematographer Ivar Taim. The film will compete in the Free Spirit program, which brings together short stories with an innovative cinematic language by independent filmmakers. Co-produced by Estonian filmmakers and produced in Estonia by Alexandra Film, "Veepidu" ("Water Party") is also in the program. Both "Black Hole" and "Water Party" will be released in Estonian cinemas in the first half of 2025.

"Poland is an important cooperation partner for Estonia and the success of several of our domestic films has started there. The triumph of 'Tangerines' also started in Warsaw," says Edith Sepp, head of the Estonian Film Institute.

The 2024 Warsaw International Film Festival takes place from October 11 to 20.

