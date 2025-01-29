Moonika Siimets' absurdist comedy 'The Black Hole' premieres in Estonia

Monday marked the wide release premiere of Estonian director Moonika Siimets' new movie "The Black Hole." Inspired by the works of authors Andrus Kivirähk and Armin Kõomägi, the comedy tells the story of human longing for something beautiful and special.

"The Black Hole" is the latest directorial offering by Moonika Siimets, who also directed the award-winning 2018 feature film "The Little Comrade."

Her new film takes viewers to a suburban district of apartment buildings home to the iron-pumping Uma, friends Maret and Sirje, who dream of going to work in Finland, and Jüri, a romantic interested in esotericism — all of whom long in their own way for love and happiness.

When a black hole mysteriously appears in the lilac bushes between the apartment buildings, spitting out aliens, a giant spider and a lederhosen-wearing Austrian, things start to happen that cast doubt on these suburban residents' hopes for a brighter future.

"The Black Hole" is inspired by "My Mustamäe," a collection of novellas by Armin Kõomägi, and Andrus Kivirähk's short story "A Decent Life."

Written and directed by Moonika Siimets, "The Black Hole" was produced by Riina Sildos (Amrion) and co-produced by Emilia Haukka and Jussi Rantamäki (Aamu Film Company, Finland).

The film stars Ursel Tilk, Liina Tennosaar, Rea Lest, Doris Tislar, Anne Reemann, Eva Koldits, Kristo Viiding, Jekaterina Linnamäe, Laine Mägi, Hannu-Pekka Björkman (Finland), Peeter Tammearu, Peeter Oja and Indrek Taalmaa.

