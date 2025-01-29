X!

Moonika Siimets' absurdist comedy 'The Black Hole' premieres in Estonia

News
Moonika Siimets'
Open gallery
20 photos
News

Monday marked the wide release premiere of Estonian director Moonika Siimets' new movie "The Black Hole." Inspired by the works of authors Andrus Kivirähk and Armin Kõomägi, the comedy tells the story of human longing for something beautiful and special.

"The Black Hole" is the latest directorial offering by Moonika Siimets, who also directed the award-winning 2018 feature film "The Little Comrade."

Her new film takes viewers to a suburban district of apartment buildings home to the iron-pumping Uma, friends Maret and Sirje, who dream of going to work in Finland, and Jüri, a romantic interested in esotericism —  all of whom long in their own way for love and happiness.

When a black hole mysteriously appears in the lilac bushes between the apartment buildings, spitting out aliens, a giant spider and a lederhosen-wearing Austrian, things start to happen that cast doubt on these suburban residents' hopes for a brighter future.

"The Black Hole" is inspired by "My Mustamäe," a collection of novellas by Armin Kõomägi, and Andrus Kivirähk's short story "A Decent Life."

Written and directed by Moonika Siimets, "The Black Hole" was produced by Riina Sildos (Amrion) and co-produced by Emilia Haukka and Jussi Rantamäki (Aamu Film Company, Finland).

The film stars Ursel Tilk, Liina Tennosaar, Rea Lest, Doris Tislar, Anne Reemann, Eva Koldits, Kristo Viiding, Jekaterina Linnamäe, Laine Mägi, Hannu-Pekka Björkman (Finland), Peeter Tammearu, Peeter Oja and Indrek Taalmaa.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:14

SEB: Telephone scammers try to psychologically paralyze their victims

17:42

Estonian gets once-in-a-lifetime chance to play Magnus Carlsen

17:14

Estonia's Eurovision entry slated for first semi-final

17:07

Minister: Baltic Sea shipping tax could pay for undersea cable protection

16:59

Kõlvart on Center Party food chain: Nothing to discuss there

16:57

Mart Juur: Something's changed in the way we talk about books

16:25

Moonika Siimets' absurdist comedy 'The Black Hole' premieres in Estonia

15:56

Marja Unt: Let us rejoice during the Year of the Book but also talk about problems

15:23

Thesis: Art created from a man's perspective leaves women sexually dissatisfied

15:09

Ragnar Klavan's EJL presidency campaign team to include former EDF commander

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

28.01

Belgian police request European Parliament remove MEP Jaak Madison's immunity

10:23

Decoupling from Russian electricity grid to cost Estonian households €15 a year

09:25

Professor after rejecting record grant: A scientist has to be their own biggest critic Updated

28.01

Unusually large two-family new build near Tartu leads to questions

28.01

Tallinn greenlights EELK high-rise detailed plan in Maakri Quarter

28.01

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: I want to commit to writing what I've long wanted to say

28.01

Andri Haran: New form of Estonian IT sector even more valuable

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo