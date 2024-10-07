Gallery: Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir performs at festival in Rhodes

Last weekend, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir performed two concerts conducted by Tõnu Kaljuste during the European Polyphony Festival at Evangelismos Theotokou Church in Rhodes, Greece.

The concert on October 4 in the Greek Orthodox Church featured a cappella works by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Sergei Rachmaninov and Arvo Pärt. Two days later, on October 6, the choir premiered the work "Katharsis" by distinguished Greek composer Savvas Karantzias, with soloists Vambola Krigul (percussion) and Chrysanthos Antoniou (violin) and the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir singers Marie Roos, Yena Choi, Marianne Pärna, Danila Frantou, Danny Zhizhong Xie, Kim Sargsyan, Henry Tiisma and Geir Luht.

According to Tõnu Kaljuste, "Katharsis" is a meditation by Savvas Karantzias on the memory of listening to Estonian music performed by the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir. "Pärt's and Tormis' works are the main sources of his inspiration," Kaljuste said.

The work is dedicated to Arvo Pärt and Veljo Tormis, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and Tõnu Kaljuste. It will also be performed in Estonia during the Rhodes-Reval Days on November 23 at the St. Nicholas Church (Niguliste) Museum Concert Hall in Tallinn.

In addition to live concerts, the European Polyphony festival also features a photo exhibition "Following the Sound and Silence" by Estonian photographers Birgit Püve and Anneli Ivaste.

The exhibition is inspired by the collaboration between Arvo Pärt, Tõnu Kaljuste and the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and reflects fragments of the composer's musical journey as well as the interplay between performers and his music.

The sixth edition of the European Polyphony Festival has been organized in collaboration between the French and Greek cultural organizations Arts Spontanés and Ars Artis. Classical music concerts, photo exhibitions and film screenings will take place from October 1 to 13.

This is the second time that the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir has taken part in the festival. Two years ago, concerts of Arvo Pärt's "Kanon Pokajanen" were performed there with Tõnu Kaljuste also conducting.

