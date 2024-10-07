X!

Gallery: Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir performs at festival in Rhodes

News
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir perfroms in Rhodes.
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir perfroms in Rhodes. Source: Anneli Ivaste
News

Last weekend, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir performed two concerts conducted by Tõnu Kaljuste during the European Polyphony Festival at Evangelismos Theotokou Church in Rhodes, Greece.

The concert on October 4 in the Greek Orthodox Church featured a cappella works by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Sergei Rachmaninov and Arvo Pärt. Two days later, on October 6, the choir premiered the work "Katharsis" by distinguished Greek composer Savvas Karantzias, with soloists Vambola Krigul (percussion) and Chrysanthos Antoniou (violin) and the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir singers Marie Roos, Yena Choi, Marianne Pärna, Danila Frantou, Danny Zhizhong Xie, Kim Sargsyan, Henry Tiisma and Geir Luht.

According to Tõnu Kaljuste, "Katharsis" is a meditation by Savvas Karantzias on the memory of listening to Estonian music performed by the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir. "Pärt's and Tormis' works are the main sources of his inspiration," Kaljuste said.

The work is dedicated to Arvo Pärt and Veljo Tormis, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and Tõnu Kaljuste. It will also be performed in Estonia during the Rhodes-Reval Days on November 23 at the St. Nicholas Church (Niguliste) Museum Concert Hall in Tallinn.

In addition to live concerts, the European Polyphony festival also features a photo exhibition "Following the Sound and Silence" by Estonian photographers Birgit Püve and Anneli Ivaste.

The exhibition is inspired by the collaboration between Arvo Pärt, Tõnu Kaljuste and the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and reflects fragments of the composer's musical journey as well as the interplay between performers and his music.

The sixth edition of the European Polyphony Festival has been organized in collaboration between the French and Greek cultural organizations Arts Spontanés and Ars Artis. Classical music concerts, photo exhibitions and film screenings will take place from October 1 to 13.

This is the second time that the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir has taken part in the festival. Two years ago, concerts of Arvo Pärt's "Kanon Pokajanen" were performed there with Tõnu Kaljuste also conducting.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

07.10

Estonia's Andres Petrov still leads the way in snooker Q Tour despite loss

07.10

Kaljulaid: Riigikogu committees lack real overview of law enforcement structures

07.10

Estonian Refugee Council collecting donations to help displaced people in Lebanon

07.10

Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee proposes changes to parental benefits

07.10

Gallery: Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir performs at festival in Rhodes

07.10

Tartu 2024 to conclude with solo exhibition and concert by Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda

07.10

Häädemeeste residents view planned offshore wind farm negatively

07.10

Inge Sirkel-Suviste takes longbow bronze in Slovenia

07.10

Work starts on new LHV headquarters

07.10

Changing status of Russian proper names in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.10

Experts: Russia's rising losses caused by Ukraine's new weapons, failed offensive

07.10

Changing status of Russian proper names in Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

06.10

Estonia's largest evacuation exercise ends

06.10

Baltic Sea could be used to heat homes in future

07.10

Tallinn's Laikmaa and Hobujaama streets to open to public transport

07.10

Experts on October 7 anniversary: Unwelcome escalation a clear risk

07.10

President Alar Karis: Tear down the wall of restrictions around Ukraine

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo