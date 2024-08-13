Tõnu Kaljuste's last Birgitta festival as director ends with 'Pirita missa'

This year's annual Birgitta Festival ended on Sunday with a final performance featuring conducted by Tõnu Kaljuste.

Sunday's program included Swiss composer Arthur Honegger's oratorio "La danse des morts" and contemporary Estonian composer Margo Kõlar's "Pirita missa" ("Pirita Mass").

The concert convened together soloists, the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (Eesti Riikliku Sümfooniaorkester) and a 200-member choir within the historical ruins of the Pirita Convent.

The festival was noted conductor Tõnu Kaljuste's swansong as artistic director. He is also steppind down as artistic director of the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra (TKO), and of the Tallinn Philharmonic Society (Tallinna Filharmoonia).

The Birgitta Festival ran August 1-11 inclusive.

