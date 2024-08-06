Top conductor Tõnu Kaljuste steps down as Tallinn Chamber Orchestra director

Tõnu Kaljuste.
Tõnu Kaljuste. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Noted conductor Tõnu Kaljuste is to step down as artistic director of the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra (TKO), and of the Tallinn Philharmonic Society (Tallinna Filharmoonia) and the annual Birgitta Festival.

Kaljuste made his announcement via social media, noting his work with the Birgitta Festival, currently in progress, will end this month, as per contract.

Kaljuste had been the artistic director of the TKO, which he is founder of, since 2019, and artistic director of the Birgitta Festival since 2022.

Kaljuste is an internationally acclaimed choir and orchestra conductor who won a Grammy Award back in 2014 in the Best Choral Performance category, for his production of Arvo Pärt's "Adam's Lament." His recordings have been many times been nominated for Grammy Awards.

In 2019, he won the International Classical Music Award together with the Wrocław Philharmonic Orchestra (Poland) for the recording of Arvo Pärt's Symphonies Nos. 1-4.

n addition to conducting, Kaljuste was professor and head of conducting studies at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre (EMTA) from 2010 to 2020.

Since 2004, Kaljuste has been the artistic director of Nargen Opera, a project theater he also founded.

Editor: Annika Remmel, Andrew Whyte

