Gallery: Alpine-themed Viru Folk held in Käsmu

This past weekend, the 17th Viru Folk was held in the northern coastal village of Käsmu, and this year's edition of the family-friendly annual festival featured an Alpine theme.

According to chief festival organizer Peep Veedla, those who came to Käsmu received a thorough education on the traditions and techniques of yodeling during a joint yodeling session.

"The program offered extremely positive experiences at least as vast as the Alps, because we brought the most famous folk artists of the [Alpine] region to Käsmu," Veedla highlighted.

These included Bavaria's LaBrassBanda, Germany's Dobranotch, traditional yodeling king Bernhard Betschart, Tyrolean bands Juhe aus Tirol and Volksbeat, "Switzerland's best folk band" Oesch's die Dritten with yodeling queen Melanie Oesch, Switzerland's Ingrid Lukas as well as Claudia Schwab and Hubert von Goisern from Austria.

Estonian artists to perform included Kukerpillid, Metsatöll, Lonitseera, Arsis Handbell Ensemble, Trio Naturale, Päri Päri, Ansambel Antsud, Leila Miller and Are Jaama, Saatpalu/Rebane/Kõrve/Kuut, Anu Taul, Zorbas, Rüüt, Vanaviisi, Tuulelõõtsutajad, Curly Strings and Nublu, all of whom added Alpine flair to their performances.

Many young folk musicians from the Virumaa and Mulgimaa youth orchestras got the chance to perform on the festival's main stage, and artists to perform on the Youth Stage included Ausalt makstud härrad, Duo Frühling, Folkista, Lõõtsanoobid, the Rae School Ensemble, Tapa Näppepildurid as well as Leegi Brigitte Kais.

In all, more than 300 artists performed on the festival's eight stages this past weekend.

Overall, this year's Viru Folk drew an attendance of more than 4,000.

"Viru Folk was modest in terms of attendees, but the festival resonates deeply with our people, and I've never received as much thanks and recognition from the audience as I did this year," Veedla acknowledged.

"Even though Mother Nature had other plans, not a single concert was canceled, because I have an excellent team and wonderful volunteers," he continued. "It's like a wonderful family of long-tailed tits: very close-knit, supportive of one another, hardworking and caring of future generations."

The 18th Viru Folk will be held in Käsmu on August 8-9 next year, this time with a focus on North American folk music.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!