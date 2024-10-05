Gallery: 2024 Etnokulp awards ladled out to Estonia's folk musicians

The winners of this year's Etnokulp awards were announced at an award ceremony in Viljandi on Friday, where the band Rüüt ruled the night – taking home the 2024 titles for artist of the year, album of the year and new folk artist of the year.

Winners of this year's Etnokulp folk music awards included

New Folk Artist of the Year: Rüüt

Debut Album of the Year: 6hunesseq's album "Ma olen maa peal v66ras" ("I am a Stranger on Earth")

Authentic Folk Music of the Year: Kirbla Trio's album "Lükata-tõmmata, hargiga-roobiga" ("Push, Pull, with a Rake, with a Poker")

Album of the Year: Rüüt

Song of the Year: Mandotrio's song "Kui Peetrilinnas" ("When in St. Petersburg")

Musician of the Year: Katariina Tirmaste

Artist of the Year: Rüüt

The winners of the debut album, authentic folk music, new folk artist and musician of the year awards were selected by a jury of specialists, who shared comments regarding each.

They noted that 6hunesseq captivates listeners with their debut album's unique concept, innovative sound and the timeless, dignified presence of their dialect.

Rüüt stands out among other folk artists with their expansion of the soundscape of folk instruments and the maturity of their musical sound.

Folk musician Katariina Tirmaste was praised for her performances' ability to evoke vivid imagery in her listeners, which flow before their eyes like living film scenes.

Kirbla Trio, meanwhile, demonstrates how one real musician's playing can conjure up a dazzlingly danceable ensemble, where each member's mastery of their instrument and feel for the music takes listeners to new heights.

The jury shortlisted nominees from among 23 albums and 21 singles released between August 1, 2023 and July 31, 2024. The winners of the awards were determined by public vote, in which 2,242 people took part.

Two special awards were presented at Friday night's ceremony as well. The R2 special award, chosen by the editorial team at Raadio 2, went to Erik Laar, an Estonian musician living in Canada whose words of thanks were read to the audience by R2 editor-in-chief Margus Kamlat.

The Estonian Traditional Music Center's own special award went to Liina Vainumetsa, who has hosted the weekly radio show "Folgialbum" on Klassikaraadio for the past 20 years. Center director Tarmo Noormaa noted when presenting the award that it was going to a journalist who presides over what is currently the only program dedicated to folk music to air on Estonian Public Broadcasting's (ERR) channels.

"Dozens, if not hundreds of folk musicians have been featured on 'Folgialbum,' all of whom she has given the opportunity to introduce their music and albums," Noormaa acknowledged. "A month from now – on November 5 –this weekly show will be celebrating its 20th anniversary on air."

--

