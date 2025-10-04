X!

Mari Kalkun, Duo Ruut and SADU among winners at 2025 Etnokulp Awards

The 2025 Etnokulp awards in Viljandi.
Mari Kalkun has won the prestigious Musician of the Year and Song of the Year awards at the 2025 Etnokulp Folk Music Awards. Duo Ruut, SADU, Kuula Hetke and Songs and Stories from Ruhnu Island were also among this year's winners.

The winners of this year's Etnokulp 2025 awards were announced at a special award ceremony in Viljandi this Friday. Mari Kalkun received the most awards this year, picking up the prize for Musician of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit "Elukoor."

The Album of the Year award went to Untsakad for "Nõiduvad Hulled," while Duo Ruut rounded off a successful twelve months by taking home the Artist of the Year prize.

The prestigious Debut Album of the Year award went to duo Kuula Hetke for their record "Kuula Hetke REMIXED Live @ TMW 2023."

The prize for Authentic Folk Music of the Year was won by Songs and Stories from Ruhnu Island for their album and show "Mere mälu" ("Echoes of the Sea").

Keelepeksjad were named "Nufolk" (uusfolk) Artist of the Year, and the Raadio 2 Special Award went to the newly-formed ensemble Sadu.

The Estonian Traditional Music Center's Special Award was also presented to Harri Lindmets.

The full list of winners at the 2025 Etnokulp Awards:

Best authentic folk music performance: Songs and Stories from Ruhnu Island: "Echoes of the Sea" ("Mere mälu")

Best "ufolk" (uusfolk) artist: Keelepeksjad

Best song: Mari Kalkun "Elukoor"

Best musician: Mari Kalkun

Best group: Duo Ruut

Best album: Untsukad: Nõiduvad Hulled"

Best debut album: Kuula Hetke: "Kuula Hetke REMIXED Live @ TMW 2023"

Raadio 2 special award:  SADU

Estonian Center for Traditional Music special award: Harri Lindmets

The full Etnokulp 2025 show, including the award ceremony will be broadcast (in Estonian) on ERR's Raadio 2 here on Sunday, October 5, at 7 p.m. and on ETV here the same day from here 8:15 p.m.

Editor: Michael Cole, Annika Remmel

