Gallery: Sadu, Cash, Vennaskond and more shine at 2026 Estonian Music Awards

Newcomers Sadu, viral star Tommy Cash and punk legends Vennaskond were among the acts honored at the 2026 Estonian Music Awards in Tallinn on Thursday night.

Sadu and Cash dominated the night with three awards each, while punk veterans Vennaskond were honored with a lifetime award for their longstanding contribution to Estonian music.

Sadu swept Album of the Year, Band of the Year and Debut Album of the Year for "Probleemid paradiisis." Tommy Cash won Best Male Artist and Best Pop Artist, while his Eurovision entry, "Espresso Macchiato," clinched the Song of the Year title. An-Marlen was named Best Female Artist.

Winners were chosen by a 156-member jury, with the top music video decided by public vote.

2026 Estonian Music Awards winners

Debut Album of the Year — Sadu, "Probleemid paradiisis"

Best Alternative/Indie Album — Night Tapes, "Portals//polarities"

Best Singer-Songwriter Album — Sten-Olle, "Kehv Keha"

Best Electronic Artist — Roma Vjazemski, "Handlebar"

Best Ethno/Folk/Traditional Album — Duo Ruut, "Ilmateade"

Best Hip-Hop/Rap Artist — Kirot, Niklāvz, "Balti Instituut"

Best Soul/Funk/RnB Artist — Lexsoul Dancemachine, "Lex Is More"

Best Jazz Album — Joel Remmel Trio & Jukka Eskola, "Peegeldused"

Best Classical Album — Erkki-Sven Tüür, "Aeris," performed by German Hornsound and the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO), conducted by Olari Elts

Best Metal Album — Intrepid, "Juxtaposition"

Best Rock Album — The Boondocks, "Silver Buzz"

Best Pop Artist — Tommy Cash

Best Female Artist — An-Marlen

Best Male Artist — Tommy Cash

Band of the Year — Sadu, "Probleemid paradiisis"

Music Video of the Year — Kermo Murel, "Ebapopulaarne"

Song of the Year — Tommy Cash, "Espresso Macchiato"

Album of the Year — Sadu, "Probleemid paradiisis"

Contribution to Estonian Music Award — Vennaskond

Thursday night's awards gala at Unibet Arena was hosted by Jaagup Kreem and Kristjan Jõekalda, with performances by nublu, Vaiko Eplik, Säm, Alika, Sadu, Liis Lemsalu and Lauri Saatpalu, Terminaator, An-Marlen and Lexsoul Dancemachine.

