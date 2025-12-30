X!

Säm clinches Estonia's 2025 Hit of the Year with 'Kanuu'

Säm performing at Raadio 2's 2025 Hit of the Year awards ceremony. December 2025.
With several songs in Raadio 2's year-end top 10 and backed by a record-breaking listener vote, Estonian rapper Säm won the station's Hit of the Year title with "Kanuu."

Voting for Raadio 2's 2025 Hit of the Year shattered previous records with nearly 181,000 listener votes.

More than 9,000 of those went to "Kanuu," which finished nearly 800 votes ahead of the second-place "Parasiit," Säm's collaboration with Alika.

Rounding out the top five were Kermo Murel's "Rahvalaul," Nublu and Vaiko Eplik's "Lausu tõtt" and An-Marlen's "Külm."

This year's title-winner placed four songs in Raadio 2's top 10: Säm's collaboration with Emily J and DJ Lumi, "Armastan, ei armasta," and solo track "Idioot" landed 8th and 9th, while Kermo Murel's "Ebapopulaarne" came in 7th, giving him two songs in the top 10 as well.  

On the foreign songs chart, listeners crowned Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra" at number 1, followed by Alex Warren's "Ordinary" and Raye's "Where is My Husband?"

Only one artist, Sombr, managed to place two tracks near the top in this year's diverse international top 10 rankings.

Raadio 2 also handed out a slate of special awards. The station's Editors' Pick title went to Mariin K., while Kermo Murel was named Newcomer of the Year. The 2025 Debut of the Year honor went to Kiki for "Virolainen New York," while the TOP1 award for most-played song on the station went to Ines' "Viimane piisk."

A new prize recognizing the most frequently requested track, the Broadcast Thief of the Year, went to Triibupasta's "Hugo Toom."

Raadio 2 has invited listeners to vote for its Hit of the Year since 1994. Highlights from the annual celebration will air on ETV2 on New Year's Eve.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

