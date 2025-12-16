Only 20 songs remain in race to win Raadio 2's Hit of the Year Award

Raadio 2 listeners have chosen their 20 favorite Estonian and international songs from 2025 as voting to decide the winners of the annual "Hit of the Year" Awards intensifies.

From this Monday (December 16), just 20 Estonian and 20 international songs remain in with a chance of winning Raadio 2's 2025 "Hit of the Year" Awards.

From December 15, only the 20 most popular songs chosen by the public will remain in the running.

The Estonian artist with the most hits in this year's top 20 is Säm, with four – two of which are collaborations.

As voting continues, they will be whittled down to the top ten from December 22.

The final round of voting ends at 1 p.m. Estonian time on December 29 when Raadio 2 begins its marathon "Hit of the Year" live broadcast.

The winner of the "Hit of the Year" and other awards will be announced on December 29 at 8 p.m., when Radio 2 goes live on D3.

Raadio 2's first ever "Hit of the Year" was awarded in 1994, when Ummamuudu's "Kõnõtraat" won in the Estonian category and Bon Jovi's "Always" claimed the prize for best international hit.

Last year, nublu featuring Maria Kallastu won the domestic prize for their song "Push it," while Billie Eilish's "Birds Of A Feather" won the best international song award.

The top 20 Estonian finalists in this year's Raadio 2 "Hit of the Year" Awards:

1. 5miinust x Florian Wahl x Jozels "Pilates spiritual clüb"

2. Alika x Säm "Parasiit"

2. An-Marlen "Külm"

4. An-Marlen "Peegel"

5. Clicherik & Mäx "112"

6. Clicherik & Mäx "Keerleb"

7. Kermo Murel "Ebapopulaarne"

8. Kermo Murel "Rahvalaul"

9. Nublu & Vaiko Eplik "Lausu tõtt"

10. Nublu & Vaiko Eplik "Tipus puhub tuul"

11. Nublu "Peagi saabun"

12. Sadu "Igavene"

13. Säm & Emily J & dj lumi "Armastan, ei armasta"

14. Säm "Idioot"

15. Säm "Kanuu"

16. Tommy Cash "Espresso Machiato"

17. Triibupasta "Hugo toom"

18. Triibupasta "Viinaingel"

19. Villemdrillem "Oliver"

20. Villemdrillem feat. Liis Lemsalu "Kas tuled ka?"

Music fans can vote for their favorite songs via the Raadio 2 website here.

---

