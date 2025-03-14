Video: Estonian Eurovision star Alika performs two songs live in ERR studio

Estonia's 2023 Eurovision contestant Alika was in the Raadio 2 studio this week. The "Bridges" star performed two songs live for the Mini-live show.

The first song Alika performed in the Raadio 2 studio was a cover of Genialistid's 2003 hit "Leekiv Armastus." This was followed by a rendition of "Silmapiir" from her 5-track EP "Virmalised."

Alika (full name Alika Milova) represented Estonia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. the Narva-born singer finished eighth overall with her song "Bridges."

She went on to dominate the 2024 Estonian Music Awards, winning five prizes, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. At the time of writing, "Bridges" has already clocked up over 15.4 million streams on Spotify.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!