X!

Video: Estonian Eurovision star Alika performs two songs live in ERR studio

News
Alika at Raadio 2's Mini Live show.
Alika at Raadio 2's Mini Live show. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's 2023 Eurovision contestant Alika was in the Raadio 2 studio this week. The "Bridges" star performed two songs live for the Mini-live show.

The first song Alika performed in the Raadio 2 studio was a cover of Genialistid's 2003 hit "Leekiv Armastus." This was followed by a rendition of "Silmapiir" from her 5-track EP "Virmalised."

Alika (full name Alika Milova) represented Estonia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. the Narva-born singer finished eighth overall with her song "Bridges."

She went on to dominate the 2024 Estonian Music Awards, winning five prizes, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. At the time of writing, "Bridges" has already clocked up over 15.4 million streams on Spotify.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Coalition parties say new agreement will be more precise than before

19:51

Gallery: Ave Vellasulu's installation 'Rodeo' opens at Konteiner Gallery

19:48

Estonia prepares for guest of honor role at 2025 Bologna Children's Book Fair

19:34

Video: Estonian Eurovision star Alika performs two songs live in ERR studio

19:10

SDE government exit means need for Riigikogu committee reshuffle

19:02

Music industry pioneer to share stories of Estonia's cultural revolution at Tallinn Music Week

18:36

Tallinn residents' satisfaction with city drops to lowest level in a decade

17:59

Henri Veesaar helps Arizona Wildcats reach Big 12 semis

17:18

Culture minister attending major video gaming conference in California

16:43

More than 10,800 entries received in Estonia's 2025 e-dictation contest

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

13.03

The mystery of Tallinn's 'CTAH' graffiti outbreak

13.03

Prime minister: Higher VAT rate here to stay

12.03

Most residents already moved out of Tartu's sinking apartment building

08:24

Survey: 59 percent of Estonian citizens in favor of extraordinary elections

13.03

Number of NATO and Russian planes over Baltic Sea at the same time

14:06

Minister: Hungary's EU voting rights must be suspended over sanctions block

12.03

US Secretary of State Rubio signs order to continue military financing to Baltics

11:43

Large number of luxury, classic vintage and unusual cars registered in 2024

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo