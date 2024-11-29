Estonian Eurovision star Alika releases new 5-track EP

Estonian Eurovision star Alika has released a new 5-track EP. "Virmalised" comes just over a year after the Narva-born singer's debut record "Alika," which earned her five Estonian Music Awards in 2024.

"This mini-album is first and foremost a challenge to myself. I'm used to singing loud and strong, but with this album I decided to try something new for a change," said Alika, who, at the start of this year, had no plans to release an EP in 2024.

"I'll be honest, those days in the studio recording the tracks for the EP were a real challenge compared to the previous songs," she admitted.

Alika's new sound didn't come about by chance, however. "I wanted to pay homage to little Alika, who spent her whole childhood writing melancholic songs. 'Virmalised' is a small collection of beautifully produced songs and I hope you will like it," Alika said.

"Virmalised" contains five songs, lasting 15 minutes in total. Alika has also released three as singles.

Alika represented Estonia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, finishing eighth with her song "Bridges."

She went on to dominate the 2024 Estonian Music Awards, winning five prizes, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. "Bridges" has already clocked up nearly 15 million streams on Spotify.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!