X!

Estonian Eurovision star Alika releases new 5-track EP

News
Alika.
Alika. Source: Zi
News

Estonian Eurovision star Alika has released a new 5-track EP. "Virmalised" comes just over a year after the Narva-born singer's debut record "Alika," which earned her five Estonian Music Awards in 2024.

"This mini-album is first and foremost a challenge to myself. I'm used to singing loud and strong, but with this album I decided to try something new for a change," said Alika, who, at the start of this year, had no plans to release an EP in 2024.

"I'll be honest, those days in the studio recording the tracks for the EP were a real challenge compared to the previous songs," she admitted.

Alika's new sound didn't come about by chance, however. "I wanted to pay homage to little Alika, who spent her whole childhood writing melancholic songs. 'Virmalised' is a small collection of beautifully produced songs and I hope you will like it," Alika said.

"Virmalised" contains five songs, lasting 15 minutes in total. Alika has also released three as singles.

Alika represented Estonia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, finishing eighth with her song "Bridges."

She went on to dominate the 2024 Estonian Music Awards, winning five prizes, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. "Bridges" has already clocked up nearly 15 million streams on Spotify.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Related

news in simple estonian

tartu 2024 finale

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Estonian Eurovision star Alika releases new 5-track EP

19:49

Defense ministry can still impose more restrictions on offshore wind farms

19:20

Minister: Cutting red tape must not create more bureaucracy

18:45

Tartu bus cards increase in price from December 1

18:06

EDF Lt Col: Ukraine's defenses hold despite heavy Russian pressure

17:02

Russia grid desynchronization may make fixed-price electricity packages worth it

16:36

Charity trees aid Homeless animals across Estonia this Christmas

16:19

Minister: Steps already taken to mitigate windfarms' effect on radars

16:00

Feature | Life always finds a way: Estonian artists open new exhibition in Riga

15:26

FM: Georgia's leadership heading directly into Russia's sphere of influence

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

26.11

Bestselling British writer Richard Osman to mention Estonia in every new book

14:37

Gallery: Tallinn opens new tram line

28.11

Defense forces: Wind farms reduce Estonia's defense capacity

09:35

Developer pays €8.7 million for former Tallinn Prison complex

08:27

Estonia's economy contracts by 0.7% in Q3

28.11

Tallinn district elder on tacky Christmas market: The customer is king

28.11

Car leasing hits record in Estonia ahead of 2025's vehicle tax

27.11

Photos: Tallinn paves over historical mosaic sidewalk in Kassisaba

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo