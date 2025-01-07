X!

Nominees announced for 2025 Estonian Music Awards

5MIINUST and Puuluup. Source: Music Agency
The nominees have been announced for the 2025 Estonian Music Awards. Estonia's 2024 Eurovision contenders 5MIINUST and Puuluup have been nominated in four different categories as has Florian Wahl, while Karl Killing, Nublu and Vaiko Eplik and Eliit all picked up three nominations each.

Estonian Minister of Culture Heidy Purga, who has been a member of the Estonian Music Awards' jury for more than 20 years, said that the last year has seen a lot of new talent emerge onto the Estonian music scene.

"Listening to the nominees, it was a pleasure to see that the past year has brought a lot of courage and new artists to Estonian music, who are curious, personal and creative in their work. On this occasion there were several categories in which no clear favorite seemed to emerge over the year, which adds excitement and variety as well as opened doors of opportunity for newcomers."

All artists whose albums, songs and music videos were released between December 1, 2023 and November 11, 2024 and meet the other criteria for the competition were eligible to be nominated.

The music on Florian Wahl's album "Flo Raadio," which has been nominated for four awards, was created using AI. The lyrics were written by Florian Wahl.

Karl Killing. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The Estonian Music Awards rules regarding for albums made with the help of AI state that "If a work, song, music video or album is partly made with the help of artificial intelligence, it is assumed that the person's own independent creative work is a significant component of the whole. Where appropriate, the applicant must provide a report on the use of AI and the proportion of autonomous human creative work. The decision regarding the acceptance of the candidate shall be taken, where appropriate, by the governing body of the Estonian Music Awards or by experts appointed by the governing body." An album made solely with artificial intelligence, i.e. "without any human creative input", cannot be nominated.

The full list of nominees for the 2025 Estonian Music Awards is as follows:

Debut Album of the Year

Inga "Nocturnal Orange"
Karl Killing "37"
Valge Tüdruk "EMO G"

Indie / Alternative Album of the Year

Erki Pärnoja "Rumba"
Florian Wahl "Flo Raadio"
Night Tapes "Assisted Memories"

Songwriter's Album of the Year

Eesti keeled "Pildid"
Mari Jürjens "… aga samas …"
Vaiko Eplik ja Eliit "Lähen müüjaks"

Electronic Music Album of the Year

Ajukajaand Mart Avi "Death of Music"
Bert On Beats "Six"
Luurel Varas "244 ALF"

Ethno /Folk Album of the Year

5MIINUST and Puuluup "Kannatused ehk külakiigel pole stopperit"
6hunesseq "Ma olen maa peal v66ras"
Cätlin Mägi and EstPipes "Torupilli kuninganna kroonimine"

Hip-hop / Rap Artist of the Year

372Kaspar "Hasart"
Säm "Südamelt ära"
Villemdrillem  

Jazz Album of the Year

Ain Agan/Teemu Viinikainen/Mihkel Mälgand/Mika Kallio/Karmen Rõivassepp "New Moon"
Estonian Voices "Kallimale"
JT Conception "How Far Can You Go?"

Metal Album of the Year

Goresoerd "Inkvisiitor"
Horror Dance Squad "All I See Is Black"
Pedigree "The Recidivist"

Rock Album of the Year

DND "Viimane kustutab tule"
Kosmikud "Surm Lõuna-Saksamaal"
Wiiralt "Mees su mäng on mängitud"

Florian Wahl. Source: Universal Music Estonia

Pop Artist of the Year

Eleryn Tiit         
Karl Killing "37"
Nublu  

Female Artist of the Year

Eleryn Tiit         
Mari Jürjens "… aga samas …"
Maria Kallastu

Male Artist of the Year

Florian Wahl "Flo Raadio"
Karl Killing "37"
Nublu  

Band of the Year

5MIINUST and Puuluup "Kannatused ehk külakiigel pole stopperit"
Night Tapes "Assisted Memories"
Vaiko Eplik and Eliit "Lähen müüjaks"

Song of the Year

5MIINUST and Puuluup "(Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi"
Florian Wahl "Mu vend on lesbi"
Karl-Erik Taukar "Cuba Libre"
Lenna "Maailmalõpu eel"
Nublu and Maria Kallastu "push it"

Album of the Year

5MIINUST and Puuluup "Kannatused ehk külakiigel pole stopperit"
Estonian Voices "Kallimale"
Florian Wahl "Flo Raadio"
Säm "Südamelt ära"
Vaiko Eplik and Eliit "Lähen müüjaks"

Vaiko Eplik. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The nominees for Classical Album of the Year are taken from four classical music genre categories:

Album of the Year

Jüri Reinvere "Ship of Fools"   
Performed by: Estonian Festival Orchestra, conductor Paavo Järvi, soloists Maarika Järvi, Monika Mattiesen                          

Solo or Chamber Music Album of the Year

Aare-Paul Lattik. Tallinn Cathedral Organ        
Performed by: Aare-Paul Lattik           

Choral Album of the Year

Shostakovich Symphony No.13. Arvo Pärt "De profundis"      
Performed by: Estonian National Male Choir, artistic director Mikk Üleoja, BBC Philharmonic, conductor John Storgårds, soloist Albert Dohmen

Symphonic or Stage Music Album of the Year

Jüri Reinvere "Ship of Fools"   
Performed by: Estonian Festival Orchestra, conductor Paavo Järvi, soloists Maarika Järvi, Monika Mattiesen           

---

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Michael Cole

