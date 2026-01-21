World's largest record company Universal Music to close its Estonian office

Universal Music is closing its Estonian office, the company has announced.

Universal Music Estonia (formerly also Universal Music Baltics) is a subsidiary of Universal Music Group, is the world's largest record company, and responsible for the distribution, licensing, marketing, physical sales, and digital sales of music by artists contracted to Universal, in the Baltic region.

A spokesperson for the record label confirmed the closure, though did not comment further.

Universal Music's Estonian office opened in 2008, with band Röövel Ööbik its first signing. Other acts to have released via the Universal label in Estonia include Tanel Padar & The Sun, Siiri Sisask, Metsatöll, Elina Born, Jüri Pootsmann, Getter Jaani, Liis Lemsal and Alik.

Estonian artists still operating under Universal Music umbrella include Villemdrillem, Clicherik & Mäx, and 5miinust, while a new EP from rapper Clicherik alone will be the final release from Universal's Estonian branch.

Universal was the last of the so-called "big three" labels to be operating in Estonia, after Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group had pulled out, both in 2024.

The parent company Universal Music Group N.V. (often abbreviated as UMG) based in Hilversum, Netherlands, with operational headquarters are located in Santa Monica, California.

Major present day acts signed to UMG include Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd, and Billie Eilish, while Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Pearl Jam, U2, and Queen are among the big names from all-time.

Labels owned by UMG include: Capitol Music Group, Decca Records, Def Jam Recordings, Deutsche Grammophon, EMI, Motown and Polydor Records.

The company went public on September 21, 2021, at a valuation of €46 billion, and as of April 2024, UMG's catalog includes over three million recordings and four million compositions.



