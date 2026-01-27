US rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new album includes Estonian-produced track

The latest album from American rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again features a track produced by an Estonian, Delfi reported .

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's album, "Slime Cry," his ninth, is at number 6 in the U.S. Billboard 200 charts, and includes a track, "FWYT," from Estonian producer Prod.Pil, real name Kristjan Helm.

Helm told Delfi the musical beat he created reached the rapper via his sound engineer, BlokkOnDa808s, who Helm works with.

"I work with him, we constantly send him beat packs and he then passes them on to YoungBoy," Helm explained.

A beat pack is a larger collection of instrumental track bases, and Helm had already sent the beat for "FWYT" previously, but it didn't get through the firewall at that point, "because at that time I didn't yet have such good contact with YoungBoy's sound engineer," Helm added.

A producer who acted as the intermediary for the beat, Twingocrazy19, was credited as a co-author of the track as a result.

"I still have four songs with YoungBoy, but a couple of them will probably remain unreleased," Helm aka Prod.Pil noted.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, also known as NBA, real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, born 1999, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He initially gained a regional following before signing for the legendary Atlantic Records in 2017. The following January, his single "Outside Today" peaked within the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple platinum by the RIAA, and was also his mainstream breakthrough.

His third album "Sincerely, Kentrell" (2021) debuted at number one while he was incarcerated, making him the third imprisoned artist to achieve this feat.

He later signed with another fabled label, Motown, and released I Rest My Case and Don't Try This at Home (both 2023), which peaked within the Billboard 200 top 10. "Slime Cry" is his ninth album.

Gaulden has racked up over 15 billion YouTube views, ranking among the most-viewed rappers on the platform. His legal troubles have included convictions for drug dealing and firearms charges. In 2025, he was granted a presidential pardon by Donald Trump.

Delfi noted this marks the second time an album co-authored by an Estonian rap producer has reached the U.S. top ten, following Lil Baby's WHAM featuring Emildollaz, also Estonian and now collaborating with Prod.Pil on upcoming projects linked to Trippie Redd and the Concrete Boys label.

Two more albums, this time released in South Korea, feature Estonian input. Emili Jürgens and Merili Käsper, both part of Faar Music, are songwriters: Jürgens' "Teeny Tiny Heart" has made it on to South Korean singer Chuu's debut album, released January 7. Just days later, on January 19, boy band EXO dropped their new album featuring the song "Crazy," co-written by Käsper, who goes by the nom de plume of m els.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!