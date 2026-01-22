X!

British rock band Black Country, New Road announce April Tallinn show

News
Black Country, New Road.
Black Country, New Road. Source: Eddie Whelan
News

On April 15, British band Black Country, New Road will perform at Tallinn's Paavli Culture Factory. The show will be the band's first in Estonia.

Black Country, New Road came to the public's attention in 2019 with their singles "Athens, France" and "Sunglasses." The band's debut album "For the First Time," released in 2021, received widespread critical acclaim, was nominated for the Mercury Prize and reached No. 4 on the U.K Album Charts.

Four days before the release of their 2022 second album "Ants from Up There," vocalist Isaac Wood left the band, citing mental health struggles.

The band have released three studio albums to date, with the most recent being 2025's "Forever Howlong."

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Kaspar Viilup

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

British rock band Black Country, New Road announce April Tallinn show

19:55

Narva opposition files vote of no confidence against Council Chair Stalnuhhin

19:50

Estonian Lego enthusiast: Investing in Lego is a prudent decision these days

19:36

Tallinn night buses see surge in popularity with over 135,000 users in 2025

19:11

Estonia tightens border crossing rules for Russian diplomats

18:35

Estonian Refugee Council collecting urgent donations to help Ukrainians endure bitter cold

18:12

Henri Veesaar lifts North Carolina Tar Heels to victory

17:38

Expert: Wool keeps you warm even when a bit damp

17:09

Hendrik Johannes Terras: On food security and tins

16:47

Government moves to restrict politicians from tampering with pension funds Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.01

Security guard working on Estonia's border passed information to Russia's FSB

20.01

Marek Tamm: Is it possible to become an Estonian?

21.01

Over 20 people evacuated after Tallinn warehouse blaze

21.01

Estonia to decide how much and which kind of long-range air defense to procure

20.01

Estonian comic Ari Matti Mustonen takes Netflix by storm

09:58

Pharmacists and doctors notice uptick in scabies cases

21.01

Largest solar park in Baltics to open in Lääne County this summer

21.01

New Vabamu exhibition tells stories of Estonia's worldwide diaspora Updated

09:05

Telia drops HBO streaming from TV package

21.01

Low birth rate having a positive effect on availability of kindergarten places

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo