British rock band Black Country, New Road announce April Tallinn show

On April 15, British band Black Country, New Road will perform at Tallinn's Paavli Culture Factory. The show will be the band's first in Estonia.

Black Country, New Road came to the public's attention in 2019 with their singles "Athens, France" and "Sunglasses." The band's debut album "For the First Time," released in 2021, received widespread critical acclaim, was nominated for the Mercury Prize and reached No. 4 on the U.K Album Charts.

Four days before the release of their 2022 second album "Ants from Up There," vocalist Isaac Wood left the band, citing mental health struggles.

The band have released three studio albums to date, with the most recent being 2025's "Forever Howlong."

