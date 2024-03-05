X

Warner Music Baltics closes Estonian office

News
Warner Music Baltics. Source: Warner Music Baltics
News

Last week, the closure of record label Warner Music Baltics' Estonian office was made public. All 30 of the company's employees will be laid off and what will happen to the artists who have signed contracts with Warner Music remains unknown.

Six musicians from Estonia were part of the label: Arop, Andreas, Gameboy Tetris, Liis Lemsalu, Kirot and Karl Killing. "Warner Music will continue to offer its services on the Baltic market. We will operate from our offices in Helsinki and Stockholm," said Kimmo Hintikka, head of sales and distributed labels at Warner Music Finland.

Ave Tölpt, head of Music Estonia, said the change is significant but it will also make Music Estonia work even harder to support the country's music industry.

"What we can hope for from this is that because Warner had an office in Estonia, that has also raised awareness of our talent. What else we can hope for is that our other businesses, or in other words, the music industry, has now developed and we have good momentum for our music industry as a whole. I can envision companies from our own music industry being able to take over this work," said Tölpt.

"Our music industry has surely reached the point where we're not suddenly going to suffer as a result of this, but it's a big change, no doubt about it," added Tölpt, who hopes the artists who were with Warner will find workable solutions.

Warner Music Baltics opened its Tallinn office in the fall of 2020.

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Michael Cole

